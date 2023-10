Justin Vondenhuevel, left to right, of Maplewood, auctions off a painting by Tami Wenger named “Peaceful Solitude” with help from former Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart as Rachel Hale, of Sidney, holds up the painting for bidders to see. “Peaceful Solitude” was one of the pieces auctioned off as part of the Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 12. This year the Gateway Arts Council teamed up with Morgan’s Place Cemetery, a cemetery for babies, to raise money.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News