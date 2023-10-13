Wannabe Taco owners Jonathan and Amber Hamrick Courtesy photo Wannabe Tacos wannabe with friends

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – There is a new taco truck in Sidney and people will wannabe where the tacos are!

The Wannabe Taco truck is owned by Jonathan and Amber Hamrick. Amber has worked in food service since she was 15-years-old and has always wanted to own her own restaurant. She said, “My passion is feeding people.”

Wannabe Tacos does not serve traditional Mexican flavored tacos- instead they have a sweet heat that doesn’t rely on cumin. Their tacos are less spicy and sweeter than traditional tacos. The Hamricks make everything from scratch, including their own seasoning mix. Jonathan said, “It is a taste you will come back for – it is definitely different.”

In addition to tacos, they also serve a variety of all-beef hot dogs, burritos, quesadillas, and many uniquely topped tater tots. Two of the favorites are the porky pig tots and porky pig dogs – piled high with pulled pork, bacon and barbeque sauce. Menu items can also be topped with a house hot sauce or a spicier mango habanero sauce.

The name Wannabe Tacos came from a friend, who said, “We wannabe where the tacos and our friends are.”

Wannabe Tacos can be found at the Fair Haven Fall Festival on Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and the Tractor Supply 85th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The rest of their schedule can be found on their Facebook page and at streetfoodfinder.com/wannabetacos.