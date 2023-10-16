City record

Police log

MONDAY

-6:59 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Eastwood Trail and Riverside Drive.

SUNDAY

-8:29 p.m.: warrant. Trent Lee Reed, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:16 p.m.: vandalism. Police responded to vandalism in the 1000 block of Cumberland Avenue.

-4:39 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of East Court Street.

-1:21 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-1:05 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-9:32 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 1000 block of Port Jefferson Road.

-12:42 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street.

SATURDAY

-10:54 p.m.: crime in progress. Derrick Nelson King, 52, of Sidney, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

-7:58 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-6:30 p.m.: summons. Adrian Maurice Franklin, 41, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for domestic violence.

-5 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 700 block of South Vandemark Road.

-2:31 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of East Avenue.

-2:25 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 10 block of Tawawa Drive.

-2:21 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East North Street.

FRIDAY

-11:15 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 400 block of Canal Street.

-9:36 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Holly Place and Fair Oaks Drive.

-5:23 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 2000 block of Kristy Way.

-4:56 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:30 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:27 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-11:30 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-7:04 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Westlake Drive and St. Clair Drive.

-3:09 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 600 block of Michigan Street.

-2:56 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

Crashes

Adam Cable, 40, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a three-vehicle crash on Oct. 14 at 5 p.m.

Cable was traveling northbound on South Vandemark Road. A semi-truck with a trailer driven by Tyre Nelson, 39, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was traveling in the same direction and slowed to turn right into a parking lot. Cable swerved to avoid something and struck the trailer before losing control, causing him to spin and go over the curb in the oncoming traffic lanes. Cable’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Benjamin Fahnestock, 33, of Port Jefferson, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 13 at 4:56 p.m.

Leah King, 16, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when Fahnestock pulled out in front of her, causing a collision.

• Paisley Rae Hamilton, 30, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Hamilton was traveling southbound on Wapakoneta Avenue when she rear-ended Nicholas Frederick Cotterman, 29, of Sidney, who was stopped in traffic.

• Timothy Paul Moore, 41, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Oct. 13 at 11:15 p.m.

Moore was traveling westbound on Canal Street when he lost control, causing him to cross into the opposite lane of travel and strike the curb and a rock. The vehicle Moore was driving was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell