Cross country roundup: Botkins boys, Fort Loramie girls first in SCAL

Botkins senior Brittany Arnold, hugs her father and coach Tony Arnold after finishing first in the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Saturday in Botkins. Arnold finished first in 18:49. Kateri Sherman | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior Emily Fleming nears the finish line during the Miami Valley League meet on Saturday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Fleming finished first in 19:23. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

BOTKINS — Botkins’ boys and Fort Loramie’s girls each won Shelby County Athletic League titles during the league’s championship meet on Saturday at Botkins Community Park.

The Trojans’ boys finished first with 41 points, edging second-place Russia by three. Anna finished third, Fort Loramie finished fourth and Houston finished fifth. Jackson Center and Fairlawn didn’t have enough runners for team scores.

Anna’s John Young finished first individually in 16:04 while Botkins’ Carson Brown was second in 16:42 and Fort Loramie’s Ean Grillot was second in 16:50.

Aside from Brown, Botkins’ Parker Schnippel finished fourth in 16:55, Collin Doseck finished fifth in 17:13, Lucas Arnold finished ninth in 17:39.0 and Ryan Koenig finished 22nd in 18:12.

Russia’s Brayden Monnin finished sixth in 17:23. Samuel Phlipot finished seventh in 17:26, Jacob Schmitmeyer finished eighth in 17:27, Jayden Gaerke finished 11th in 17:41 and Caleb Unverferth finished 12th in 17:47.

Aside from Young, Anna’s Blake Bixler finished 10th in 17:39.8, Aaron Simpson finished 15th in 17:51.2, Kyle Edelmann finished 16th in 17:54 and Titus Young finished 20th in 18:09.

Aside from Grillot, Fort Loramie’s Landen Drees finished 13th in 17:51.0, DJ Barhorst finished 14th in 17:51.1, Ethan Koester finished 19th in 18:07 and Sean Barhorst finished 23rd in 18:25.

Houston’s Dakari Crawford finished 29th in 18:47. Dylan Shaffer finished 31st in 18:54, Rusty Vondenhuevel finished 32nd in 18:57, Wes Vondenhuevel finished 34th in 19:04.5 and Weston Hoover finished 38th in 19:15.

Fairlawn sophomore CJ Lessing finished 17th in 18:03.

Fort Loramie’s girls finished first with 35 points, edging out second-place Botkins by three. Anna finished third, Russia finished fourth, Fairlawn finished fifth and Houston finished sixth.

Botkins’ Brittany Arnold finished first individually in 18:49. Anna’s Paige Steinke was second in 19:09 and Botkins’ Alaina Mann was third in 19:28.

Fort Loramie’s Ariel Heitkamp was fourth in 19:32. Camille Borchers was fifth in 20:04, Harley Eilerman was seventh in 20:43, Marie Ballas was ninth in 20:46 and Lauren Moore was 10th in 20:47.

Aside from Arnold and Mann, Botkins’ Grace Gutman was eighth in 20:45, Bella Bucio was 11th in 20:47 and Amelia Greve was 15th in 21:56.

Aside from Steinke, Anna’s Serenity Williamson was sixth in 20:30, Rachel Harshbarger was 26th in 23:16, Olivia Broeker was 33rd in 24:27 and Jadyn Adamson-Holsinger was 39th in 25:21.

Russia’s Jaela Shappie was 12th in 20:58. Sayer Magoto was 27th in 23:17.5, Madison Schulte was 28th in 23:17.7, Addison Shappie was 29th in 23:35 and Callie Goubeaux was 30th in 23:41.

Fairlawn’s Julianna Clayton was 16th in 22:04. Nevaeh Burt was 32nd in 24:21, Kanon Kitahara was 36th in 25:00, Riley Longmire was 43rd in 25:52 and Alli Orsborne was 49th in 26:25.

Houston’s Mekayla Pleiman was 23rd in 23:10. Lilly Detrick was 34th in 24:28, Heidi Jenkins was 37th in 25:11, Bera Sliter was 57th in 30:40 and Autumn Ritter was 58th in 32:02.

Sidney girls, boys earn MVL Valley Division titles

Sidney’s boys and girls cross country squads each earned divisional titles at the Miami Valley League meet on Saturday at Piqua High School.

Sidney senior Emily Fleming finished first in 19:23, a program record time. Her time helped the team earn a fourth-place finish in overall standings and first place finish among Valley Division schools.

Hailey Dietz finished 11th in 21:33, Kara Kellner finished 29th in 23:01, Olivia Murphy finished 48th in 24:31 and Mikayla Huckleby finished 54th in 24:52.

Sidney’s boys squad finished sixth in overall standings and first among Valley Division schools.

Nick Dietz finished 14th in 17:20. Simon Blackford finished 30th in 17:47.49, Tiar Golden finished 40th in 18:29.9, Anderson Blackford finished 104th in 20:48 and Dylan Platfoot finished 112th in 21:22.

Lehman Catholic boys, girls fifth at TRC meet

Lehman Catholic’s boys and girls squads finished fifth in the Three Rivers Conference meet on Saturday in Covington.

The boys finished fifth out of five teams. Alex Goubeaux was 15th in 18:26, Ethan Taylor was 19th in 18:43, Brian Baumann was 21st in 18:50, Brennan Potts was 22nd in 18:55 and Adam Flood was 38th in 20:39.

The girls were fifth out of six teams. Madelyn Nelson was 14th in 23:39, Anna Minneci was 20th in 24:29, Margaret Schmiesing was 22nd in 24:36, Zippy Bezy was 29th in 25:56 and Noelle Reinke was 30th in 26:01.