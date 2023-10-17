State golf roundup: Russia boys finish 10th, Minster finishes 6th

COLUMBUS — Russia finished 10th out of 12 teams in the Division III boys golf state championship on Friday at Saturday at Ohio State University Golf Club’s Scarlet Course.

The Raiders had a 359 team score on Friday and 342 score on Saturday.

Russia’s Felix Francis tied for 28th. He shot an 88 on Friday and 78 on Saturday for a 166. Vince Borchers tied for 42nd overall with an 88/86 174. Braylon Cordonnier shot a 94/84 178, Jude Counts shot an 89/100 189 and Dom Francis shot a 95/94 189.

Houston’s Ethan Lukey shot an 84/78 162 and tied for 22nd. Botkins’ JJ Meyer shot a 77/86 163 and tied for 24th overall.

Minster finished seventh. Louis Magoto shot a 74/81 155 and tied for 12th. Jack Meyer shot 82/83 165, Bryce Prenger shot 80/88 168 and Tyler Stueve shot 93/91 184.

In the Div. II state championship at Ohio State’s Gray Course, Versailles’ Ella Porter tied for 19th with an 83/84 167.

