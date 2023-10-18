ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

• Newport Aquarium has announced Mermaids will be swimming into the aquarium on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Oct. 22, the magical creatures will swim, play and entertain underwater and meet visitors up close. With the aquarium’s Plan-Ahead-Pricing program, tickets can be found at discounted prices when purchased early at NewportAquarium.com.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, through Dec. 31. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio. For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected] , or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor is Steve and Marian Moeckel and their nest boxes and note cards. A percentage of all sales will be donated to the Brukner Nature Center.

• Brukner Nature Center’s PEEP Fall Session 2, open preregistration begins Sept. 25. Fall Session 2 will run from Oct. 24 – Dec. 8. Preschoolers meet once a week for six weeks. Class sizes are limited to 10 children. Classes last 1.5 hours of mostly outdoor activity, so always dress your child for the weather – rain/winter coats, boots, hats, gloves, etc. PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3 – 5 years old, who are potty-trained (no pull-ups) and not attending kindergarten (or being homeschooled for kindergarten) in the fall. Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday mornings from 9:30 – 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2:30 p.m. Cost for each PEEP Fall Session 2 is $55 for BNC Members per child and $75 for Nonmembers per child. To pre-register, email [email protected] and provide your child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number. Also, list your top 3 choices for class. Wait for an email to confirm a child is now registered and which day they will be attending. You will then have 3 days to mail a check or drop off payment. If payment is not received within 3 days, a child’s spot will open for another child. Withdrawal Policy: Reimbursement of payment is not available for PEEP cancellation within two weeks of the start of PEEP. Any cancellation occurring more than 2 weeks prior to the start of PEEP, will receive a 50% refund. They follow Troy City Schools for cancellations due to weather. Call 937-698-6493 with any questions.

• Haunted Woods at Brukner Nature Center – Ticket sales began Oct. 2. Haunted Woods are Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22 and Saturday, Oct. 28. Rain date will be Sunday, Oct. 29. Trail guides will lead a group of 20 people along the gently rolling, luminary-lit trail, stopping at six stations along the way so you and your family can learn about the wild creatures of the night (bring your flashlights!). First available ticket for a trail time is 6 p.m. and they will fill each remaining slot every 10 minutes, with the last group leaving at 8 p.m. Estimated time on the trails is 50 minutes. Remember to dress for the weather. Presale tickets only. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]; an email will be sent to you to confirm the date/time/number attending/amount due. You will not be able to add anyone the night of the event. Payment will be due within three days (cash or check is preferred but can accept credit card). Use the drop-box by the front door to leave payment if stopping by afterhours. If payment is not received within three days, the spot will open for another group; however, if mailing payment,let them know in case the mail delivery takes a bit longer. Cost is $5 per person for BNC members and $7 per person for nonmembers. Children ages 2 and under are free.

• Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers. Pre-registration is underway for the seasonal program designed for 12 – 17 year-old homeschooled students. Dates for the 2023-24 school year are Wednesday, March 6; and Wednesday, May 1 from 2–4 p.m. at the River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve – this is a drop-off program. Cost for BNC Members is $5 per child each month and nonmembers are $8 per child each month. Pre-register by calling 937-698-6493 or emailing [email protected]

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

• Northtowne Church of God, corner of 25A (Wpakoneta Avenue) and Parkwood Street, Sidney, will hold its annual Harvst Luncheon Craft/Vendor Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free.

• The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force invites kids of all ages to come to “Troops & Treats,” a day of trick-or-treating and Halloween-themed activities from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. This event is free, and all visitors are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bag and come to the museum in costume this day. Troops and Treats will feature candy stations, Halloween-themed balloon twisters, face painting, and more. Throughout the day the wildly popular 501st Legion will be in the museum in movie-themed character costumes to interact with visitors and pose for pictures, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and the Ohio School of Falconry will have animal encounters, and the Dayton Airport will offer K-9 demonstrations. Museum visitors may not bring weapons of any kind into the museum for this event. All candy and other take-away items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Troops and Treats will be held inside the museum and will occur rain or shine.Troops and Treats ends at 3 p.m., but visitors are encouraged to stay and enjoy a special showing of the cult classic, Hocus Pocus at 4 p.m. in the Air Force Museum Theatre. Visit https://www.afmuseum.com/attractions/hollywood-series for ticket information. See more information about this and other upcoming museum events at https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/.This event is made possible through generous support by the Air Force Museum Foundation.

• Vehicle Safety Day, at Germain Ford, 2343 W. Michigan St., Sidney, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be teen car maintenance education, car seat distribution, car seat checks, give aways, food and education. Sponsored by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, Sidney Police, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Highway Patrol, Germain, McDonalds, Safe Communities and AAA of Shelby County.

• Elmwood of New Bremen, 711 S. Walnut St., New Bremen, will host George Foster, a member of “The Big Red Machine” at 2 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

• Maplewood Fire Department is holding a hog roast dinner from 5 p.m. until sold out at the fire department, 21421 Maplewood Road, Maplewood. The cost of the meal is $12 and includes a pork sandwich, beans, chips, cole slaw and a drink. There will be a 50/50 drawing, bingo, gun raffle, purse raffle, other raffles, bake sale and a pie in the face event.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

• Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Forestry Field Day, 1-4 p.m. in Tawawa Park, Sidney, near the Ross Covered Bridge. The free event is open to all ages. Smokey the Bear will make an appearence to pass our goodie bags to the children. There will be apple-peeling, tractor rides, free refreshments and many other activities.

• Wilson Health Hospice Team’s Community Memorial Service, 2 p.m., at Trinity Church of the Brethren, 2222 N. Main St., Sidney. The service includes inspirational music as well as words of comfort and encouragement.Refreshments and a time to visit will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a framed photo of their loved one/s for the memorial table. Participants will also be invited to share a memory or brief story that is held dear.RSVP’s are appreciated, but not required at 937-498-9335.

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

• Area trick or treat nights are planned for Fort Loramie, 6:30-8 p.m.; Houston, 6-8 p.m.; Kettlersville, 6-7 p.m.; Lockington, 6-7 p.m.; MInster, 6:30-8 p.m.; Newport, 6:30-8 p.m.; Russia, 6-7:30 p.m.; and Elmwood in New Bremen, 6-8 p.m.