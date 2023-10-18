United Way addresses critical human needs

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way campaign continues with the theme “Because of You.” The donations from the campaign will allow the United Way to continue to invest in five impact areas; Investing in Youth & Families, Promoting Health & Well Being, Supporting Critical Human Needs, Rebuilding from Adversity, and Community-Wide Initiatives.

The annual Shelby County United Way partner agency allocation process provides accountability and ensures the community’s dollars are impacting Shelby County’s greatest needs. The process is done in March and April every year in which five allocation teams consisting of over forty people including Board Members, Company, and Community Volunteers conduct agency reviews. The United Way Board of Trustees approves the recommended agency allocations during their May Board Meeting.

The United Way partner agencies that are “Supporting Critical Human Needs” are:

• Agape Distribution is a food pantry that provides groceries for all at risk families through their food pantry, mobile rural food pantry and urban sustainability project.

• Alpha Community Center is a soup kitchen that provides hot breakfast, lunch, emergency food pantry, and rent/utility assistance.

• Mercy Mission House provides overnight and short-term emergency shelter for those in need in the community. MMH clients are connected with area services to help them receive permanent housing, counseling, job placements and food/meal assistance among other services.

The United Way partner agencies that are “Rebuilding from Adversity” are:

• New Choices Domestic Violence Shelter provides 24-hour shelter, crisis line, safety planning, restraining orders, and outreach for victims of domestic violence.

• Samaritan Works provides sober living homes and a structured program for men and women.

• STAR House-Sheriff’s Treatment and Recovery House- provides a sober living environment, case management, and job placement for inmates transitioning into the community.

• Shelby County Victim Services provides support, trauma counseling and court advocacy to victims of crime through 24-hour response to law enforcement and hospital requests.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator nine out of the past 10 years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of a local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers. Through the fifth week of the “Because of You” campaign, the campaign total is $414,703. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney, OH 45385.