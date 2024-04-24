Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers. Pre-registration is underway for the seasonal program designed for 12 – 17 year-old homeschooled students. Dates for the 2023-24 school year are Wednesday, May 1 from 2–4 p.m. at the River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve – this is a drop-off program. Cost for BNC Members is $5 per child each month and nonmembers are $8 per child each month. Pre-register by calling 937-698-6493 or emailing [email protected].

• The Piqua Center is hosting a Second Saturday Event each month. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will feature crafts, direct sales, antiques, and flea market. Free admission. For vendor info contact Cheryl at 937-418-0347. Thirty or more vendors are expected. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27-SATURDAY, MAY 4

• Amos Memorial Public Library will be holding its semi-annual book sale. Hours are April 27 and May 4 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; and April 29-May 2, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and May 3 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Items are 50 cents each.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

• Blessing of the Wheels, courtsquare in downtown Sidney. Arrive between 9-10 a.m.; blessings begin at 10 a.m.; entertainment from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be blessings by local clergy; a car cruise-in; and Ohio Vietnam Memorial.

• Greenville VFW will host the Darke County Singles Dance from 8-11 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cover charge is $8 per person and the band will be Soul Express. Additional food will be available, as will a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and instant tickets. You must be 21 years of age to attend.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

• Senior Center Singers Choir will host it spring concert at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The concert is dedicated to John Laws, a longtime member of the choir.