SIDNEY – Alyssa Jones, APRN-CNP, has joined Kettering Health Medical Group Primary Care in Sidney.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Ohio University in 2021. She previously worked in the medical intensive care unit at Kettering Heath in Dayton.

Jones’ office is at 1103 Fairington Drive, Suite 100, Sidney. For more information call 937-497-5561 or visit www.ketteringhealth.org/medicalgroup.