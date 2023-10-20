Commissioners release funds, certify annual assessment

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners released money for permissive auto license fees and certified to the auditor the annual assessment for the Aquifer Preservation Subdistrict of the Miami Conservancy District for tax year 2023 during business from Sept. 7 to Oct. 5.

Permissive auto license fees of $2,759 were released to Kettlersville and Sidney. The total amount to be collected in 2024 for the Aquifer Preservation Subdistrict will be $29,594.

Payment of weekly expenditures were approved totaling $3,428,990.64 (Sept. 7), $1,703,734.01 (Sept. 14), $795,454.21 (Sept. 21), $359,411.54 (Sept. 28), and $555,565.28 (Oct. 5). The engineer’s fund and capital improvement fund each received $175,974.37 in sales tax revenue.