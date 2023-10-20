On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.

Anna Council

ANNA — Anna Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.