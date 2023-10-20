It Takes Little To Be Big campaign is underway

SIDNEY – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County has announced the launch of their “It Takes Little To Be Big” campaign through the month of October. The goal is to recruit dedicated, qualified volunteers to mentor schoolchildren in one-to-one mentoring relationships during the new Lunch Buddies program. This innovative program includes a new lunchtime initiative where Bigs (volunteers) mentor their Littles (students) during school hours, creating meaningful connections that can change lives.

Mentoring opportunities for the Lunch Buddies program will be offered at the following Shelby County school locations: Sidney Middle School, Emerson and Longfellow Primaries, Northwood Intermediate, and Jackson Center. With the flexibility to mentor during lunchtime, intervention periods, or when school schedules permit, volunteers can make a Big impact in less than an hour a week.

What does a volunteer mentor or Big do?

• Spend quality time with your Little, getting to know their interests, goals, and provide a supportive ear.

• Participate in activities such as board and card games, arts and crafts, and more!

• Assist your Little with homework, whether it is reading, math, or other educational needs, helping them meet their academic responsibilities and goals.

• Serve as a positive role model, offering guidance and encouragement to help your Little develop self-confidence and resiliency.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County has been an integral part of the community for decades, positively impacting the lives of countless children. However, none of that is possible without the commitment of volunteers like you!

Katie Price, executive director, expressed the importance of volunteers in the Big Brothers Big Sisters mission, “It takes only a little time to be a Big influence in a child’s life. Our volunteer mentors become not only role models but trusted friends and sources of inspiration for our area youth. By volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters, you have the opportunity to make a lifelong impact.”

Join in the mission to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth with the vision for all youth to achieve their full potential. Together, we can make a positive change in our communities by ensuring a brighter future for the children of Shelby and Darke County.

To get involved with the “It Takes Little To Be Big” campaign or to learn more about becoming a volunteer mentor, please contact Big Brothers Big Sisters at 937-492-7611 or reach out to Beth Royer-DeLong, Program Director, at 937-373-7409 or [email protected]. A small investment of time can lead to a big difference in the lives of local young people.