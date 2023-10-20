Wilson Health recognized as safe sleep hospital

SIDNEY – Wilson Health has been recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program as a gold-level hospital for their commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep.

Wilson Health and Cribs for Kids are dedicated to preventing infant sleep-related injuries and deaths due to sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) and accidental suffocation. As a nationally certified safe sleep hospital, Wilson Health is recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), providing training programs for healthcare team members, and providing safe sleep education to family and caregivers.

“Sleep-related death (SRD) results in the loss of more than 3,500 infants every year in the U.S.,” said Dr. Michael H. Goodstein, a neonatologist and medical director of research at Cribs for Kids. “We know that modeling safe infant sleep in the hospital and providing education to families has a significant effect on infant mortality. Cribs for Kids’ Hospital Certification Program is designed to recognize those hospitals that are taking an active role in reducing these preventable injuries and deaths.”

“We are proud to join the national effort to reduce infant mortality,” said Missy Tallmadge, the chief nursing officer at Wilson Health. “The Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification is an important step in our efforts to provide parents and caregivers with the evidence-based information they need to ensure their babies sleep safely from day one.”

To learn more, visit www.wilsonhealth.org/safesleep.