Hoying joins Wilson Health Cardiology

Hoying

SIDNEY— Wilson Health recently welcomed Board-Certified Acute Care Nurse Practitioner (ACNP-BC) Susan Hoying, MS, APRN, to their cardiology group and medical staff. Hoying is now seeing patients at Wilson Health’s main hospital campus in Sidney.

With over 20 years of cardiology experience, Hoying joins Wilson Health from Premier Health Cardiovascular Institute. With vast knowledge and experience working in a cardiology practice setting, Hoying looks forward to working with patients, families and staff to provide the best plan of care for patients when it comes to their heart.

“I am very excited to join the Wilson Health family,” said Hoying. “I started my career at Wilson many years ago and have lived in the Shelby County community my entire life. I feel like I’m coming home and couldn’t be more excited to care for the patients throughout our great community.”

Hoying holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Capital University and a master’s in nursing from Wright State University. She also has been an instructor for advanced cardiac life support (ACLS) and basic cardiopulmonary life support (BCLS) and a guest lecturer for acute care nurse practitioner students at Wright State University.

Hoying’s certifications include board-certified acute care nurse practitioner; Ohio board-certified RN and nurse practitioner; ACLS/BCLS certified and Ohio board certification to prescribe. She is a member of the Ohio Association of Advanced Practice Nurses (OOAPN) and The American College of Cardiology, the Cardiac Care Associates.

Throughout her career, Hoying has participated in various community service projects, teaching, cardiac conferences and medical presentations and expositions throughout the country.

Hoying and her husband of 36 years, Bill, have four adult children and seven grandchildren who all reside in the Shelby County area.

Hoying has started seeing patients at Wilson Health Cardiology located on the main campus of Wilson Health in the Professional Building, Suite 100.

For more information, visit www.wilsonhealth.org. To schedule an appointment, call or text 937-494-5988.