Football roundup:

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic didn’t have any problems in its Three Rivers Conference finale on Friday and beat Northridge 42-8 at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Lehman (7-3) finished TRC play with a 5-2 record, good for a third-place finish.

According to unofficial JoeEitel.com playoff projections, the Cavaliers will travel to Cedarville for a Division VII, Region 28 first-round playoff game on Friday. Official playoff pairings and final computer points standings will be released on Sunday by the OHSAA.

Statistics will be added to this article when reported.

Anna 40, Parkway 6

The Rockets had no problems in their Midwest Athletic Conference finale on Friday in Rockford.

According to unofficial JoeEitel.com playoff projections, Anna will host Allen East for a Division VI, Region 24 first-round playoff game on Friday. Official playoff pairings and final computer points standings will be released on Sunday by the OHSAA.

Anna (5-5) finished 4-4 in MAC play, good for a fourth-place finish.

Statistics will be added to this article when reported.

Fort Loramie at Lima Central Catholic

The Redskins are scheduled to travel to Lima Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon to face LCC. Read a preview about the game here.

Bryant Billing
