Football roundup:

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic didn’t have any problems in its Three Rivers Conference finale on Friday and beat Northridge 42-8 at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Lehman (7-3) finished TRC play with a 5-2 record, good for a third-place finish.

According to unofficial JoeEitel.com playoff projections, the Cavaliers will travel to Cedarville for a Division VII, Region 28 first-round playoff game on Friday. Official playoff pairings and final computer points standings will be released on Sunday by the OHSAA.

Anna 40, Parkway 6

The Rockets had no problems in their Midwest Athletic Conference finale on Friday in Rockford.

According to unofficial JoeEitel.com playoff projections, Anna will host Allen East for a Division VI, Region 24 first-round playoff game on Friday. Official playoff pairings and final computer points standings will be released on Sunday by the OHSAA.

Anna (5-5) finished 4-4 in MAC play, good for a fourth-place finish.

Fort Loramie at Lima Central Catholic

The Redskins are scheduled to travel to Lima Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon to face LCC. Read a preview about the game here.

