Forestry Field Day a success

SIDNEY – Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) held Forestry Field Day, its largest outreach event of the year, on Sunday, Oct. 22, in Sidney. The weather cooperated and the colors in Tawawa Park were at peak which provided a beautiful Autumn day as the backdrop for the event that over 500 community members attended.

Shelby SWCD worked with the city of Sidney Parks and Recreation to host the event in Tawawa Park, an ideal setting for the field day. Demonstrations and interactive activities were provided by SWCD employees, local volunteers and Ohio Department of Natural Resource (ODNR) employees.

Justin Law, ODNR Division of Forestry State Service Forester, gave woodland tours and answered forestry-related questions. Houston Wireman, Wildlife Officer, and Jordan Skates, Outdoor Skills Specialist, both from ODNR Division of Wildlife, gave attendees the opportunity to learn about and try their hand at archery. Taylor Hedges, ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft Naturalist, brought two wildlife ambassadors, a great horned owl and red-tailed hawk, for attendees to observe and learn about as well as information about Ohio’s forest wildlife. Dwight Wells, beekeeper at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and president of the West Central Ohio Beekeepers Association, talked to attendees about honeybees, pollinators, and forests. Dane and Jonathon Moniaci, of Sidney, brought their insect collections, most collected in Shelby County, to display and discuss.

Also at the event, Max Kackstetter from Central Ohio Woodturners demonstrated his woodturning craft carving bowls and other objects on his lathe at the event while people looked on. Gary Metz, of Metz Construction, demonstrated how lumber is made with a portable sawmill. Shelby County Master Gardener Volunteers, members of Fairlawn FFA, and members of Houston FFA did forest and tree-related activities, crafts and facepainting with the kids attending the event. Brent Grieves, Emerson Watkins and Rich Watkins from Shelby County Antique Power Association provided tractor rides so people could see more of the forests in Tawawa Park. Shelby SWCD displayed signage and posters that portrayed the importance of trees and forests and promote conservation and proper management of forests. Attendees also snacked on hot dogs, apples and apple cider at the event. There was something for everyone to see or do.

Shelby SWCD has this event with the hope that after attending people will come away with more knowledge and appreciation for the natural resources that are found in forests – from soil to wildlife, from trees to lumber-related products and beyond while also having a fun day in nature. Shelby SWCD hosts other events and activities throughout the year to promote conservation of

natural resources. To find more about what Shelby SWCD does and any queries about Forestry Field day see www.shelbyswcd.org or contact Amanda Hurley, education and outreach coordinator, 937-419-2597 or [email protected]. Shelby SWCD plans to host Forestry Field Day yearly in October.