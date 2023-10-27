Kleismit to speak at annual meeting

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society will present its Annual Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m., at the St. Joseph Church Parish Life Center, Wapakoneta. Following a brief business meeting, Todd Kleismit will present “This is Ohio’s Time: America 250 as a Way to Bring People Together.”

The evening will also include displays from two Ohio History Connection sites, the Armstrong Air and Space Museum and Johnston Farm and Indian Agency (Piqua). The presentation is free and open to the public; refreshments will be served. Those attending should access the Parish Life Center from the Blackhoof Street parking lot south of Pearl.

Kleismit serves as the executive director of the Ohio Commission for the U.S. Semiquincentennial, which is charged with preparing Ohio to participate in the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

“We’re very excited by Todd’s visit to Auglaize County, and look forward to hearing more about how we can all help bring our communities and state together through celebrating the 250th,” said historical society director Rachel Barber.

Kleismit is an Army veteran of Operation Desert Storm who returned to Ohio to pursue college and a career that has included roles in the private sector, the Ohio Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and the nonprofit sector. Kleismit earned his bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and master’s degree in Public Administration from Ohio University. He also serves as a board member for the Ohioana Library. Kleismit and his family reside in Columbus.

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, contact Barber, [email protected] or 419-738-9328. The Historical Society is also on Facebook.