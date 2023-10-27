2 seek Loramie Township trustee seat

Grillot Goubeaux

RUSSIA — It’s an incumbent against a former trustee in the Loramie Township trustee race on Nov. 7 election ballot.

Incumbent Dale Goubeaux and former trustee Frank Grillot, both of Russia, are seeking the office.

Grillot had served as a trustee for 20 years. He is a farmer and self-employed contractor. He and his wife, Becky, are the parents of five children. They have six grandchildren.

Goubeaux has served as a trustee for 12 years. He is a self-employed farmer and owner/operator of Goubeaux Excavating specializing in farm drainage. With farm draining experience and holding a commercial driver’s license for over 30 years, he has been able to coordinate various projects including bridge replacement, road repair, culvert replacement, and ditch restructuring. He and his wife of 32 years, Brenda, have two children.

Why are you running for office?

Grillot: “I just felt it was time to run again.”

Goubeaux: “I am running for this office due to my dedication of being a current elected official for Loramie Township for the past 12 years. I enjoy working with the constituents of Loramie Township, Shelby County officials, and many others who strive for the betterment of our township. As a lifelong farmer and business owner in Shelby County, I enjoy helping people and being involved in the community to make our township a safer and better to place to live now and in the future.”

What do you hope to accomplish if you are elected?

Goubeaux: “If elected, I want to continue the foundational work we have already established during my past 12 years. My goal during my tenure as a Loramie Township trustee is to upgrade all bridges, culverts, and drainage tiles for all 29 miles of roads in Loramie Township. In doing so, by the time I am ready to hand this off to the next generation of trustees, my goal is to provide them with a structural platform in which they can build upon for many years to come.”

Grillot: “I’d like to see the Houston Rescue Squad come back. It needs a lot of help right now. When I was a trustee before, there were 40-some members. Now there are zero.”

What do you feel needs to be done to make your township more successful?

Grillot: “I think we need to be more fiscally responsible with the township money.”

Goubeaux: “Community involvement and open communication is key for success. Our current Loramie Township staff of trustees and our fiscal officer welcome open communication and discussions that can benefit our township residents.”

If elected, how will you open the lines of communication between yourself and the people you represent?

Goubeaux: “I pride myself in being the person who is approachable with any concerns. I can be reached on my home phone, cell phone, email, and I have actually had people stop by my house to discuss their questions or concerns. If I do not have the answer, I will find you someone to get you the answers to your questions.”

Grillot: “If I’m asked a question, and I don’t know the answer, I will find the answer and get back with the person. Having a job like this is no different than being married. You have to have communication between all parties.”

What challenges do you feel your township faces today and in the future?

Grillot: “It’s the same as it was 50 years ago…there’s not enough money to get everything done. There’s always culverts that need to be fixed. Or side ditches to cut back. There’s always projects to do and not enough money.”

Goubeaux: “Our challenges are centered around budget. We work as a group to allocate every tax dollar to be spent wisely and responsibly. With higher costs of commodities (asphalt, oil, fuel, equipment) and less revenue appropriated to us, it really puts a bind on what we can do. Being a farmer, business owner, land owner and tax payer, I know what it takes to make every dollar count. I use this same principle of being financially responsible for every decision I make for the township.”

Additional comments?

Goubeaux: “My 12 years as a Loramie Township trustee has given me the opportunity to work with a large group of elected and appointed officials who are all highly dedicated to working together to get the job done. To be truthful, the group we currently have in office for Loramie Township runs like a well-oiled machine. I know our current team will continue to focus their efforts for all the residents of Loramie Township. With this great team, I would be honored to be elected for another four years as your Loramie Township trustee.”