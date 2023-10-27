Meat industry more scary than zombies

Dear Editor,

I have no fear of zombies, witches, or evil clowns lurking on Halloween. What really scares me is the meat industry.

This is the industry that deprives, mutilates, cages, then butchers billions of cows, pigs, turkeys, chickens – animals who feel joy, affection, sadness, and pain, as we do … that exposes undocumented workers to chronic workplace injuries at below living wage and exploits farmers and ranchers by dictating market prices …

The industry that contributes more to our epidemic of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer than any other, then bullies health authorities to remove health warnings from dietary guidelines …

An industry that sanctions world hunger by feeding nutritious corn and soybeans to animals, instead of people …

The industry that generates more water pollution than all other human activities, that spews more greenhouse gasses than all transportation, that destroys more wildlife habitats than all other industries.

Fortunately, my local supermarket offers a wide variety of plant-based meats, milks, cheeses, and ice creams, as well as a colorful array of fresh fruits and veggies. And sales of plant-based foods are growing each year. Nothing here to fear.

Sincerely,

Piper Dugger

Piqua