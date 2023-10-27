Grandparents Day at Riverside

Riverside Local School held Grandparents Day on Oct. 11. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade sang a variety of songs and read poems to grandparents. After the performances, students and grandparents enjoyed refreshments and taking pictures together. Courtesy photo Riverside Local School held Grandparents Day on Oct. 11. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade sang a variety of songs and read poems to grandparents. After the performances, students and grandparents enjoyed refreshments and taking pictures together. Courtesy photo

Riverside Local School held Grandparents Day on Oct. 11. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade sang a variety of songs and read poems to grandparents. After the performances, students and grandparents enjoyed refreshments and taking pictures together.

Riverside Local School held Grandparents Day on Oct. 11. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade sang a variety of songs and read poems to grandparents. After the performances, students and grandparents enjoyed refreshments and taking pictures together.