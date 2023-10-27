Think ahead about grassed waterways this harvest

This is a grassed waterway with water flowing after heavy rain event. Courtesy photo This is a grassed waterway after construction. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — This is a great time of the year for farmers to consider if a grassed waterway is needed in their fields. Grassed waterways play a critical role in preventing soil loss and improving water quality. While harvesting fields this fall, small gullies and erosion issues can be found. If noted, Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) can help with the evaluation, planning and implementation of a grassed waterway.

Grassed waterways are a conservation practice that stabilizes areas of concentrated waterflow (where a lot of water is flowing through a field, possibly where a natural waterway would be). They are typically 30 to 50 feet wide, are designed to be crossed by farm equipment, and typically include installation of a tile which helps keep the waterway dry. If the grassed waterway is installed properly and have adequate grass (or other vegetation) coverage they can reduce sediment and nutrients in water runoff and help prevent erosion during heavy rain events. When soil remains in place, sediment and nutrients are not transported to nearby streams, rivers, and lakes. This helps to keep water cleaner and aquatic ecosystems healthier.

If you have an eroded area or small gully, contact the Shelby SWCD office to set up a site visit. The SWCD personnel will determine if the site is eligible for a grassed waterway and explain any potential cost-share programs. One extremely crucial factor is that waterways take several months from start to finish, so contacting the Shelby SWCD office 6 to 12 months in advance is best. Ideal conditions allow for installation of the tile in the fall and construct the waterway the following spring or summer. Once your grassed waterway is installed it is important to maintain it for it to do its job.

Thank you to all who have thought about and implemented conservation measures on your land. Conservation efforts would not be where they are at the present day without the people right here in Shelby County willingly signing up for programs that support conservation. This shows devotion and a desire for continued preservation of soil and improved water quality for a cleaner tomorrow.

If you are interested in learning more about grassed waterways or any other conservation program, please contact Ryan Evers at Shelby SWCD at 937-419 – 2591 or Jason Rethman at Shelby SWCD at 937-419–2594