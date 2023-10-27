YMCA presents Triangle of Honor awards

Sidney Shelby County YMCA CEO David O’Leary presents the Triangle of Honor award to Anne Marie Poore, daughter of Tom and Sandy Shoemaker, who were the recipients of the award. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Ed Thomas, Triangle of Honor Committee chairman, gives Triangle of Honor winner Shirley Sprague a hug which presenting her the award. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Ed Thomas, Triangle of Honor Committee chairman, presents Dean Weinert with the Triangle of Honor award. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Three Triangle of Honor awards were presented by the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA during the 37th annual YMCA Heritage Club dinner at The Oaks Club recently. The YMCA Heritage Club is an annual gathering to recognize the individuals who have committed to supporting the YMCA Endowment Fund with a gift of cash or securities, or who have made provisions for the YMCA in their estate planning, ensuring support of the mission of the Y within our community for years to come.

Pastor Cindy Porter, pastor of The Valley Church Sidney, gave the opening invocation for the event and YMCA Board President Craig Albers and CEO David O’Leary welcomed attendees. The theme for the evening’s event was Matthew 5:16 which states, “In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”

O’Leary spoke about the gratitude so many have for the dedicated staff who provide loving care to over 250 children both at the Y’s main campus and the Fairhaven Child Development Centers. He also spoke about how the Y continues to provide a safe and supportive environment for tween and adult members to to continue to grow physically, mentally and spiritually, and how the Foundation’s work has had such a significant impact on the Y’s ability to live out its mission in the community for over 55 years.

Ed Thomas, former YMCA CEO and current Triangle of Honor Committee chairman, then led the presentation of the Triangle of Honor awards for the evening. The Y’s Triangle of Honor award was established in 2008 to thank and recognize those individuals who have helped shape the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA.

The first Triangle of Honor recipients were Tom and Sandy Shoemaker, and their award was presented by O’Leary accepted by their daughter, Anne Marie Poore.

Although they generally preferred no recognition for their community involvement and giving, Tom and Sandy were significant supporters for a wide range of community projecst and endeavors, including the new West Entrance addition at the YMCA. They were faithful Y users, coming every Tuesday and Thursday for many years, and faithful supporters of many YMCA fundraising campaigns, with their final and most significant gift being the largest private donation to date in support of the ongoing Y Capital Campaign.

The Shoemakers were involved in the community, with Tom serving on the Chamber Board, the First National Bank Board, and the Wilson Health Foundation. Sandy chaired the United Way Campaign, served on the Edison Board, the Dorothy Love Board, and the State OPRS Board, and helped foster significant growth while serving on the Community Foundation Board. Tom and Sandy were also members of the Y’s Heritage Club.

The quote on their plaque that will be displayed in the Y’s lobby, composed by their daughters Anne Marie and Shelley, says, “Supporting the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA means ensuring multiple generations the chance at a better future through a healthy lifestyle with Christian values benefitting mind, body and spirit, Tom and Sandy Shoemaker.”

The second Triangle of Honor recipient was Shirley Sprague, who began as a parent of the child in the gymnastics program, then volunteered as a gymnastics coach for nine years, then eventually becoming a part-time coach and then a full time gymnastics coordinator and coach.

Sprague became a program director in 1988 and received her professional director certification in 1991. The program continued to grow, expanding to include acrobatic gymnastics and cheerleading. Shirley received the USA Acrobatics Region 5 Coach of the Year three times, with the teams often competing as the only YMCA against private gyms. The acrobatics, gymnastics, and cheerleading programs received many awards during Sprague’s tenure. Sprague, a Heritage Club member, also received the Carpe Diem award in 2007, given to a Y staff staff member for going above and beyond in their work responsibilities and duties.

Sprague loved the mission and values of the Y and worked hard to instill the values of respect, responsibility, honesty and caring in those around her, leaving a remarkable impact on thousands of young athletes and coaches in her tenure at the YMCA. The quote on Sprague’s plaque says, “”I believe that each of us has been given a gift from the Lord (1 Peter 4:10). My passion is to serve others (especially children) in everything I do and be the best example of God’s love and grace, Shirley Sprague.”

The final honoree for the evening was Dean Weinert, who has the distinction of having the most comprehensive and diverse YMCA background of any YMCA Volunteer to serve the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Weinert first began his Y involvement 28 years ago with the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, including serving as their board president. From there he went on to serve on the Columbus Y Board for two years before continuing his banking career as president of Mutual Federal here in Sidney.

It didn’t take long for him to get involved with the local Y as a board member, which included serving on multiple committees and eventually being elected as the board president from 2015-2017. Weinert continues to serve the Y as the long standing Foundation Board chairman. In addition to his significant involvement with the local Y, Weinert has been very involved with several other organizations, including successfully chairing the 2019 United Way Campaign. Weinert and his wife Robin are both YMCA Heritage Club Members.

The quote on Weinert’s plaque says, “I strongly believe the YMCA’s mission is crucial to our local community. It offers safe, supportive healthy living opportunities for all ages, from infants to seniors. Furthermore, the YMCA significantly enhances lives by providing learning, mentoring, counseling, and fostering friendships, directly improving our community’s quality of life, Dean Weinert.”

After the Triangle of Honor awards were presented, Weinert, YMCA Foundation Board member updated guests on the status of the Endowment Fund, and Weinert and O’Leary inducted Pam and Bob Masson, Gary Reed and Helen Wildermuth into the Heritage Club as new members for 2023.

O’Leary saod, “Becoming a member of the YMCA’s Heritage Club is a powerful commitment to the long-term viability and mission of the YMCA. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, staff, and especially the hundreds of families and children who are benefiting from Heritage Club members’ generosity, we thank you for making such a meaningful commitment to the Y.”

For more information on the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Heritage Club, contact O’Leary at 937-492-9134.

Anyone interested in being a part of the Triangle of Honor committee or nominating a worthy candidate for this award should contact former Y CEO Ed Thomas or David O’Leary. Nominations for 2024 are now being accepted. Learn more at https://sidney-ymca.org/give.