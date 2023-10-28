Are you in recovery? Larae

September was National Recovery Month, in effect n the U.S. since 1989. Are you still in recovery? Do you wish you were?

If there were a one-size-fits-all method of getting addicts in recovery and keeping them there, we would all breathe a sigh of relief, but there isn’t.

The Ohio Department of Health reports that 4,915 died in Ohio of unintentional drug overdoses in 2022.

So what do we do? Wring our hands and wish? Stage another intervention? AA? NA? Treatment centers? You can supply the list that goes on and on. And there are a thousand plus web sites with advice with some purporting to offer solutions.

Drug addiction is the big secret that’s not a secret. It’s complicated, and each person’s journey to recovery is unique.

Ashlie Larae has been clean and sober for 15 years and wants to share her story with readers:

“The biggest part of my journey has been realizing and accepting that I’m human. In early recovery, I thought I would achieve some kind of sainthood that exempted me from being a flawed human being, from being angry, or from making any mistake.

“Through the years, I’ve learned that things are still going to happen. I’m still going to be human. It’s my reaction that has changed. I no longer have to sabotage myself over small things. I can get up and go on with my life without ending up in the back of a cop’s car.

“I can handle death, heartache, or just a bad day without using. I’m still learning new things about myself and the world around me every day. Recovery has given me the option to improve, grow, and change into someone I’m not afraid to face in the mirror.

“My heart goes out to those still suffering. I know not everyone is ready to get help, but I promise life can be better. That first step is terrifying, but know that when you decide to make it, you are never making it alone.”

In conclusion, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has partnered with Ohio organizations to make Naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, installed at 65 rest areas across the state.

And if you want a kit delivered to your address, go to Naloxone.Ohio.gov.

Maybe using this strategy will keep you or persons you love alive until you/they are ready to decide to recover.

Vivian B. Blevins. Ph.D., teaches telecommunication employees from around the country and students at Edison State Community College and works with veterans. You may reach her at 937-778-3815 or [email protected].