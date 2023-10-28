Out of the past

125 Years

October 28, 1898

Due to the shortage of newsprint 50 years ago, The Sidney Daily News began printing the Saturday paper in tabloid format beginning with the October 6, 1973, paper.

Adjustments were made concerning news content and the “Out of the Past” column was omitted from the Saturday editions.

The Out of the Past column is created by reprinting what was in the paper 25 years ago as follows: the 75 Year column becomes the 100 Year column; the 50 Year column becomes the 75 Year column; and the 25 Year column becomes the 50 Year column.

Since there was no “Out of the Past” column in the Saturday, Oct. 28, 1973, paper only items for 50 Years appear in today’s paper.

50 Years

October 28, 1973

Sidney’s two Gulf stations are due to be closed by the Gulf Oil Co. The order reportedly affects all stations which pump less than 20,000 gallons per year.

Leroy (Bud) Lynn, manager of Sidney Gulf, N. Main Avenue, said he will close by the last week in November. He had operated the station for 38 years. Larry Coverstone, manager of Larry’s Golf said he would also close by the end of November.

——-

The association of Ralph F. Keister, Detroit, Mich., as a member of the law firm of Garmhausen, Kerrigan, Elsass & Co., L.P.A. was announced today by Eugene P. Elsass.

Admitted to the Ohio Bar in 1967, and the Michigan Bar in 1969, Atty. Keister was employed by the Office of Reginal Counsel, Internal Revenue Service, Detroit, for the past six years.

——-

MINSTER – The Bradford Railroaders were derailed in quick order last night as the Minster Wildcats crushed the visitors every move and ended up burying them 34-0.

The win gives Joe Ditirro’s crew a 2-4 record in the Midwest Athletic Conference and an even 4-4 record on the season.

——-

Members of Gardens Beautiful Club heard of an honor coming to their club when the first meeting of the new year was held Monday evening in the home of Mrs. George Burrey, R.R. 3.

The local club received honorable mention from Region 5, Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, for the 1971-72 program books. Presentation of the award was made to the group at the regional meeting Thursday at Avon Lake.

25 Years

October 28, 1998

The 52nd annual dinner meeting of the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District is scheduled for Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Sidney American Legion, 1265 N. Fourth Ave.

Guests will be entertained by Uncle Sam in full dress presenting a humorous and patriotic tribute to America and Shelby County. Glen Wheeler of Columbus portrays Uncle Sam.

——-

PHOTO – Mary Lou Topp of Botkins milks a cow on her dairy farm west of Botkins. Topp earned Dairy Woman of the Year honors at the national convention in October. Topp and her son manage Topp-View Farm and have a nationally ranked herd.

——-

CINCINNATI – A 27-10 loss Sunday to the Oakland Raiders left the Bengals 2-5 and stuck in a rut. They haven’t had a winning season since 1990 and there’s no sign of change at hand.

