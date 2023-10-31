3 seek Dinsmore Township trustee seat

SIDNEY — Three candidates are vying for the position of Dinsmore Township trustee during the Nov. 7 election.

Keith Elsass, 31, of Anna, Doug Schmerge, 30, of Botkins, and Adam King are seeking election to the office.

King did not respond to a request for comment.

Elsass is not currently a township trustee. He works for Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed in Jackson Center as a truck driver/commercial applicator. He previously worked for the Auglaize County Highway Department. He and his wife, Melissa, have two children.

Schmerge is not currently a township trustee. He is a district technician for Auglaize County Soil and Water, attended the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) for agriculture business and technology, and has been farming since 2009. He and his wife, Erin, have three children.

Why are you running for office?

Elsass: “I am running for office because having grown up in this township, I understand the expectations and opportunities of community members and how they benefit from them. Having had past experience of working for a county and current experience working in the agricultural industry, I feel I am well suited for the Township Trustee role.”

Schmerge: “I am running for office to continue to give back to my community and continue to fulfill the great job our previous trustees have done over the years.”

What do you hope to accomplish if you are elected?

Schmerge: “I hope to be persistent and diligent in my duties with the people’s best interest in mind as well as keeping an open mind for the best interests of the residents of Dinsmore Township.”

Elsass: “If I am elected I hope to enhance response times for our Fire and EMS to the citizens of Dinsmore Township by working with, and increasing support from, neighboring townships and county commissioners.”

What do you feel needs to be done to make your township be more successful?

Elsass: “What I feel needs to be done to make Dinsmore Township more successful would be to continue the high level of service and support our community has come to know. I aim to foster conservative financial guidance for our township and its citizens.”

Schmerge: “If I am elected as your township trustee, I will continue the level of persistence as our current township trustees have with also keeping the people’s best interest in mind.”

If elected, how will you open the lines of communication between yourself and the people you represent?

Schmerge: “My ear is always open for any concerns or questions. I am willing to listen to people’s concerns and questions anytime whether that be in person or over the phone.”

Elsass: “If I am elected I will open the lines of communication by always being available to our citizens and visible throughout the community.”

What challenges do you feel your township faces today and in the future?

Elsass: “The challenges I feel that Dinsmore Township faces today and in the future is having a financial budget to do the projects we need to do every year such as tile, road repairs/paving, and general maintenance of the township. The budget the past few years has been around $2 million and it continues to rise so we need to continue to put pressure on the state to give the townships the money they deserve.”

Schmerge: “With the rising cost of everything in day-to-day living, I hope to help keep the taxpayers’ dollars continuing to go the furthest and well spent.”

Additional comments?

Elsass: “I look forward to serving each and every one of you in Dinsmore Township if I am elected.”