SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Justin R. Parker, 42, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Erik Richard Maahs, 22, of Northville, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Elizabeth J. Keizer, 32, of Kingsport, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tyler S. Forbes, 21, of Franklin, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Barbara A. Bohman, 78, of Osgood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brian Applegate, 32, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Alan Lee Wortman, 70, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Steven T. Shilt, 52, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Aimee C. Rodeghero, 36, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Cesar F. Hernandez Olivares, 42, of Pharr, Texas, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Sage Leann Barnhart, 25, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Davin Lee Meiring, 18, of Sidney, was charged with “peeling”/loud exhaust, $136 fine.

Colton Edward Allen Morgan, 20, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Charles J. Taylor, 24, of Troy, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Edwin Arturo Sanchez, 53, of Los Indios, Texas, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Kevin A. McGraw, 28, of Piqua, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation – driver, $205 fine.

Justin Whitehead, 41, of Jackson Center, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Lisa M. Ring, 42, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Jeanne Mary Hoying, 62, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Barbara Ann Voisard, 79, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Gilbert Francis Cotrell, 66, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

James Riley Snyder VII, 36, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Connie K. Lewis, 74, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Briahna Lynn Oldiges-Rohr, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Brett Allen Yingst, 58, of Degraff, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Nancy Lucille McLain, 82, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph Frederick Hatke, 76, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

James Leonard Sorah, 75, of Dayton, was charged with assured clear distance and seat belt violation – driver, $160 fine.

Adam L. Ott, 48, of Pemberton, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Klyee Ann Kohli, 29, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Regan Louise Bolden, 22, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, $222 fine.

Keith Edward Miller, 63, of Coldwater, Michigan, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Charron Antwan Williams, 30, of Flint, Michigan, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding and contempt, $157 fine.

Scott W. Roberts, 47, of Commerce Township, Michigan, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Donald Cook, Jr., 50, of Rising Sun, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Austin Cole Evans, 24, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tesia N. Oliver, 36, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Annette M. McMaken, 53, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gretchen R. Smith, 41, of Sidney, was charged with stopping after accident info and assured clear distance – dismissed, $981 fine.

Ricky A. de la Fuente, 19, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Anthony Jay Schut, 50, of Jenison, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Natalie Angelina Rocco, 39, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Mara Kore, 30, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew W. Doak, 37, of Minster, was charged with operating without financial responsibility – dismissed, $105 fine.

Robyn E. Zwiebel, 30, of Lakeview, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Dalton Duane Carey, 18, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and prohibited vehicle – dismissed, $386 fine.

Dwayne A. Brown, 69, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Britney Artila Elcar, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, and speeding – dismissed, $105 fine.

Ethan L. Shurelds, 22, of Jackson Center, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, $132 fine.

Parris Miler, 59, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone