Crown Equipment earns Governor’s Inclusive Employer Award

On hand for the award presentation were, left to right, Kevin L. Miller, director, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, Cearra Roby, EEO/AA Compliance apecialist, Crown Equipment, Sabrina Moore, EEO/AA Compliance manager, Crown Equipment, Daniel Iuston, vice president & chief human resources officer, Crown Equipment. Courtesy photo

NEW BREMEN – Crown Equipment, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, has earned the 2023 Governor’s Inclusive Employer Award for its commitment to providing career opportunities to individuals with disabilities and leading in diversity and inclusion best practices in Ohio.

Announced by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD), the award was presented to Crown Equipment on Oct. 26 at the company’s headquarters in New Bremen. Kevin L. Miller, director of the OOD, presented the award to Daniel Iuston, vice president and chief human resources officer and thanked the company for its ongoing commitment to employ Ohioans with disabilities.

“Congratulations to Crown Equipment Corporation, an exemplary inclusive employer,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “By fostering diversity, embracing differences and creating workplaces where all Ohioans can thrive, the company has set a powerful example of what it means to leave no Ohioan behind.”

The OOD cited Crown Equipment’s commitment to actively recruit workers with disabilities, provide training for supervisors on the reasonable accommodation process, continually educate employees on disability inclusion, and work to improve digital accessibility. The agency said the company is setting a standard for workplace diversity and disability inclusion, as well as serving as an inspiration to other organizations striving to make the workplace accessible and equitable for all.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Governor’s office and OOD. It serves as a testament to our focused efforts to foster an inclusive workplace, provide equal opportunities and embrace the unique talents every employee brings to our company,” said Jim Dicke III, president, Crown Equipment. “We remain steadfast in our mission to create a supportive environment where people of all abilities can advance and contribute to the success of our customers.”

As part of its disability inclusion efforts, Crown Equipment has created a strong outreach program that promotes engagement with a number of disability organizations and events. This includes becoming an OOD Employer Partner, attending job fairs that target disability inclusion, and working with local disability service providers to increase workforce accessibility and opportunities.

“Much of the success of Crown Equipment’s outreach program for individuals with disabilities can be attributed to the strong support from our leadership, supervisors and employees,” said Daniel Iuston, vice president and chief human resources officer, Crown Equipment. “We have developed a number of internal procedures designed to foster understanding and acceptance company-wide and encourage everyone to take the necessary actions to include and support individuals with a disability. This award is proof that what we are doing is working.”