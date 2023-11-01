Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Auglaize County Historical Society and Riverside Art Center is hosting a children’s art exhibit, “Friendship Forever: Art from Saigo Elementary School,” through Nov. 15. Riverside Art Center is located at 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. The event is free and open to the public on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, through Dec. 31. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio. For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected], or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor is Rosy Toes Designs. Lucy Chapman focuses on using natural fibers and repurposed materials that are both friendly to the environment and a joy to use. She has been playing with fiber for 25 years, but her professional training is in environmental science and education.This year’s offerings include Christmas trees and birds created from recycled sweaters, as well as wet and needle felted leaf ornaments. Each piece is individually handcrafted and one of a kind. Prices range from $6 – $15. Chapman’s work can be found November and December at Brukner Nature Center. BNC Members receive a 10% discount.

• Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers. Pre-registration is underway for the seasonal program designed for 12 – 17 year-old homeschooled students. Dates for the 2023-24 school year are Wednesday, March 6; and Wednesday, May 1 from 2–4 p.m. at the River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve – this is a drop-off program. Cost for BNC Members is $5 per child each month and nonmembers are $8 per child each month. Pre-register by calling 937-698-6493 or emailing [email protected]

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

• The Auglaize County Historical Society will present its Annual Meeting at 7 p.m., at the St. Joseph Church Parish Life Center, Wapakoneta. Following a brief business meeting, Todd Kleismit will present “This is Ohio’s Time: America 250 as a Way to Bring People Together.” The event is free and open to the public.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1-SATURDAY, NOV. 4

• Amos Memorial Public Library will hold its semi-annual book sale. Hours are Nov. 1-Nov. 3, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.; and Nov. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Items are 50 cents each. A gift basket will be given away.

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show “War Hunt” at 7 p.m. at the center’s ballroom, 301 W. Main St., Troy. There will be cafe-style seating, popcorn and soda. The film is free and open to the public.

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

• A Pancake Breakfast will be held at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover, from 7-10:30 a.m. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage and fried must. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Carryouts are available.

• Grand Lake Health System Fall Community Health Fair, 7:30-10:30 a.m. at The Edge Sports Complex, 8044 Booster Drive, Maria Stein. Free screenings for blood pressure checks, glucose screenings and diabetes information, osteoporosis checks, colorectal cancer test kits; and lab offerings. Meet and greet with Dr. Jim Schwieterman. Free information about Maria Stein Family Practice, Miami Erie Family Practice, Grand Lake Heartburn Center, Kemmler Orthopaedic Center, Medical Imaging Services, Grand Lake Wound and Vein Center, Grand Lake Foot and Ankle Center, general surgery, Vanan ENT and The Edge Sports Complex. For information about the cost of the lab offerings, contact Stefanie Westgerdes, 419-394-6132.

• Logan County Art League’s 2023 Winter Art Faire, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Bellefontaine High School cafeteria, 555 E. Lake Ave., Bellefontaine. The juried art festival will feature a group of artists and makers. Paintings, drawings, wood art, jewelry, ceramics, sculpture, gourds, concrete garden art, and unique greeting cards are among the different media available for purchase. There will be food trucks in the parking lot. The show is free and open to the public.

• Lima Symphony Orchestra’s Mornings with the Maestro program, 10:30 a.m. at the Lima Public Library, 650 E. Market St., Lima. Audience members will have the opportunity to try their own hand at conducting.

• The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will be hosting its Quarters for Our Quarters auction. Admission is $5 per person, which includes a paddle. Additional paddles can be purchased for $1 each. Doors open at 5 p.m. Auction begins at 6 p.m. The museum is located at 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy. All money raised will be used for the museum’s capital campaign.

• Lima Symphony presents “Musically Speaking,” which is a multi media performance on Tchaikovsky’s life and works, 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.limasymphony.com or by calling the symphony office at 419-222-5701. Tickets are $45/$35 for adults and $15/$10 for students.

SATURDAY, NOV. 4-SUNDAY, NOV. 5

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Opera’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning hit musical thriller “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” at the historic Victoria Theatre. Tickets for Sweeney Todd start at $5 and are available at the Schuster Center Box Office, by phone at 937-228-3630, or online at daytonperformingarts.org/tickets. Due to mature content, parental discretion is advised. Show times are Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 5

• The Auglaize County Historical Society will present the Dudley Double Feature, a screening of two films by Dudley Nichols, “Stagecoach” and “The Bells of St. Mary’s,” in the Wapakoneta Middle School auditorium, West Harrison Street. “Stagecoach” will screen at 1:30 p.m., while “The Bells of St. Mary’s” will screen at 3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend one or both of the free films, and is invited to bring a nonperishable food item (please check expiration dates) as a donation to the Middle School’s annual food drive. The event is presented in conjunction with Fall into the Arts, a celebration of artists native to Auglaize County.

MONDAY, NOV. 6

• Solvita blood drive at The Palazzo, 309 S. Main St., Botkins, 12:30-6:30 p.m. Call 837-461-3220 to make an appointment or visit www.donortime.com.