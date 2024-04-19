Soul’d Out to perform at New Knoxville church

Soul’d Out Courtesy photo

NEW KNOXVILLE — The First Church of New Knoxville and the New Knoxville Methodist Church will cohost gospel group Soul’d Out for free to the public on May 4 at 6 p.m. at the First Church of New Knoxville, 200 W. Bremen St.

Soul’d Out is well known for their southern gospel music. They have performed at the Auglaize, Van Wert, and Allen County fairs and several churches around the area.

According to the group’s website, https://www.souldoutquartet.com/, “In May of 2004, in answer to God’s call on his life, Matt Rankin of Washington Court House, Ohio started a journey to find men of kindred spirits and equal yoking to partner with him in a mission to fulfill that calling by evangelizing God’s word through song. Now, Matt’s calling and dream have been realized in Soul’d Out. Soul’d Out is not only a vocal group continuing the heritage of Southern Gospel music, but is also and foremost a ministry team answering God’s call as stated in Ephesians: He gave some apostles, and some prophets, and some evangelists, and some pastors, and teachers; for the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ. (Ephesians 4:11-13 KJV)

In this spirit, Soul’d Out travels the country with a mission of evangelism and discipleship to not only win souls for Christ by telling the world ‘what the world doesn’t know,’ but also to further strengthen and encourage God’s people to be the salt and light to the world and ambassadors for Christ, that we are each called to be and to exhort God’s people to be servants with hearts on fire!”