Where has the year gone?

I can’t believe that it is November already! Where has this year gone?

This is the time of year that traditionally we pause to reflect on all that has transpired and the memories we have made with friends, family and at special events. I know that this year has been a whirlwind for me, thanks to my grandson! He is almost 2 years old and wow did he excel in learning new things! He has become very good at running! It is amazing how fast a 2 year old can be, at least when Mamaw is the one trying to catch up to him!

November is also a month where we as a nation honor our veterans for their service. I am a veteran’s daughter so I was brought up to respect the flag, our country and most especially those that fought to protect us! Daddy taught me to say the Pledge of Allegiance, the proper way to hang, salute and honor the flag. My father-in-law was also a veteran, so my husband and I have raised our boys the same way we were.

Needless to say, I have a soft spot in my heart for all veterans. I am blessed that I get to interact with so many on a daily and/or weekly basis at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. Every Friday morning through out the year we host a Veteran’s Coffee, Donuts and Camaraderie program 9–11 a.m. It is free and open to all veterans age 50 or better and their spouses. This is a year round program that we offer because it is just the “right thing to do.” There are stories shared, jokes told, laughter abounds and of course there is a sense of brotherhood. It warms my heart to see and I know that Daddy would have approved. He definitely would have been in the thick of it sharing funny stories!

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will be honoring our veterans and their spouses on Wednesday, Nov. 8, with a Veteran Brunch. If you are a veteran 50 or better and would like to attend, please call the Center at 937-492-5266 to get registered. Chris North, Shelby County Veterans Services executive director, will be joining us for this special event.

November is also a time of beauty. The landscape changes to such a colorful backdrop for all those fun fall activities. We went to the pumpkin patch recently with our kids and grandson. He had so much fun playing in the corn pit! His smiles and laughter made my heart jump with joy and before I knew it, I was in the corn pit with him! Oh what a wonderful day we had!

As I get older and look back at my childhood, young adult and parenthood memories it makes me even more thankful for my life now. The past memories are like the base of a cake and the experiences and memories that I am making as a Mamaw are the icing on the cake! I am finding a new and different “zest” for life and look forward to a lot more icing! Oh, and I wonder what will qualify as the “sprinkles”!? I am sure it will be fun finding out.

Whatever your plans are for November and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, let’s all make a point to thank and honor our Veterans. I pray you have a very Happy and Blessed Thanksgiving!

Until I see you at the center, have a blessed day.

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.