UPS to hold hiring event for Piqua seasonal employees

PIQUA — UPS will hold a virtual hiring Brown Friday event for seasonal employees in Piqua on Friday, Nov. 3.

Across the country, UPS plans to hire at least 60,000 seasonal employees during one weekend, which starts Nov. 3, with more than 600 in-person and virtual events nationwide – where many applicants will have a job offer in less than 20 minutes, according to a USP press release.

Seasonal positions available include warehouse workers, driver helpers, and seasonal support drivers.

Virtual Brown Friday events in Piqua will be held on Friday, Nov. 3. Applicants can sign up for a virtual hiring information session at UPSjobs.com/BrownFriday. Those who are unable to attend a hiring event can still apply at UPSjobs.com.

The upcoming hiring weekend is part of the company’s broader effort to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers it needs for the holiday season.

“UPS Brown Friday events are an opportunity for tens of thousands of Americans to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs,” said Nando Cesarone, executive vice president and president, U.S. Operations, in a press release. “From package handlers to drivers, we have a role that suits your lifestyle and your interests. With industry-leading pay, benefits and career opportunities, we have a long history of taking care of our employees so they can take care of their families and communities. My advice to anyone who’s looking for a seasonal job, picture yourself in UPS brown and the opportunity for a long-term career with us!”

Package car driver positions begin at $23 per hour. Package handler and most driver helper positions begin at $21 per hour. Seasonal positions are a great way to get a foot in the door for a permanent role, which can lead to a long-term career. For permanent employees, UPS boasts an 86% promotion from within rate.

Seasonal employees, as well as current UPS employees, can also take advantage of the company’s referral program. Employees can get $250 for each referred employee who meets eligibility requirements. To learn more about UPS’s referral program or if you’re a UPS employee looking to refer friends and family for UPS jobs, visit ups.loop.jobs.

As the industry leader in on-time delivery performance for five consecutive peak seasons, UPS is positioned again to deliver the reliable service that customers depend on year-round, and especially during the important holiday shipping season.