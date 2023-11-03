Narcotics search warrant yields nine arrests

SIDNEY — Investigators from the Sidney Shelby Narcotics Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 1129 Hilltop Ave., Apt C, Sidney, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at approximately 8 a.m. Due to elevated risk factors the warrant entry at the apartment was made by the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team.

Recovered during the search were suspected fentanyl, meth, drug paraphernalia and two handguns. Eleven people were found inside the residence, nine of those were arrested and taken to the Shelby County Jail on various drug related charges and active warrants.

Arrested were:

• Tabitha Keller, age 23, 1129 Hilltop, Apt. C, Sidney, charged with one count of weapons under disability, a felony 3, possession of drugs, a felony 5, and possession of criminal tools, a felony 5.

• Fredrick Hilyard, age 32, at large, charged with one count of possession of drugs, a felony 5, possession of criminal tool,s a felony 5, and felony warrant.

• Lisa Melick, age 41, at large, charged with one count of possession of drugs, a felony 5, possession of criminal tools, a felony 5, and trafficking in drugs, a felony 4.

• Jerry Cool, age 36, at large, charged with one count of weapons under disability, a felony 3, possessing a defaced firearm, a misdemeanor 1, felony warrant and misdemeanor warrant.

• Candice Smith, age 21, at large, charged with one count of tampering with evidence, a felony 3, obstructing justice, a misdemeanor 2, possession of drugs a felony 5, possession of criminal tools, a felony 5, and a three misdemeanor warrants.

• Arthur Adkins, age 25, at large, charged with one count of tampering with evidence, a felony 3, possession of drugs, a felony 5, possession of criminal tools, a felony 5, and obstructing justice, a misdemeanor 2.

• Donald Behm, age 38, at large, misdemeanor warrant.

• Byron Sims, age 32, at large, charged with one count of possession of drugs, a felony 5, and possession of criminal tools, a felony 5.

• Sean Balensiefer, age 44, at large, charged with one count of possession of drugs, a felony 5, and possession of criminal tools, a felony 5.

This warrant execution by the Sidney Shelby Narcotics Task Force is a combined effort of officers from the Sidney Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Shelby County. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens. All citizens are asked that if they have any information about drug activity to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS) or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 937-498-1111