Gateway Arts Council presents Brass Transit in ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Brass Transit

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council is presenting Brass Transit’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Dec. 3, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney High School Auditorium. Tickets are $ 30for general admission and $29 for AAA members. Tickets are available at Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787, at https://gatewayartscouncil.org/performing-arts/, and at the door the night of the performance.

Enjoy some of the most popular Charlie Brown Christmas songs combined with Chicago’s hits in one great night. The Christmas songs are arranged to have the Chicago flavor, paying homage to this great American rock band. Combine this with some of Chicago’s greatest hits and you have a unique holiday music experience.

Brass Transit was formed in 2008 and brought together eight of the most talented and accomplished award-winning musicians. Their sole purpose was to pay tribute to one of the world’s greatest and most successful pop/rock groups of all time, Chicago.

Since then, the group has toured North America dazzling audiences with their flawless performances and spectacular attention to every detail of the Chicago songbook. Hits like “Saturday In The Park,” “25 or 6 To 4,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “You’re The Inspiration,” have left crowds in awe and on their feet more than once during a show, evoking comments like “Spine-Tingling” “Brought me back to my youth” and “Perfect in every detail.” Brass Transit goes far beyond just imitating the songs, they embody the music.

Brass Transit will bring you back to the most memorable times of your life.

This show is being sponsored in part by Copeland, The Ohio Arts Council, First National Bank of New Bremen, US Bancorp, Ron & Nita’s, Gibbs Farms, LLC, Ken & Mary Beth Monnier, Mutual Federal Savings Bank, Community Insurance Group, Kettering Health,

NKTelco., Ruese Insurance, Tom & Pauline Francis, Bill & Mary Lou Francis, Sidney Body Carstar, Steve & Peggy Baker, National Endowment for the Arts, Air Handling, Gay Smith and Associates and The Community Foundation of Shelby County.

For information on this show or any Gateway Arts Council event, contact Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787 or visit www.gatewayartscouncil.org.