Road projects planned

SIDNEY — The construction season is winding down but there are still some road projects underway.

In Shelby County, a State Route 29 Culvert Replacement will begin Monday, Nov. 6, and continue through Friday, Nov. 10. – During the project, state Route 29 will be closed between state Route 274 Amsterdam Road. Crews will be replacing a culvert. The detour is state Route 274 to state Route 66 to state Route 119 to state Route 29.

In Auglaize County, work is planned on Interstate 75 on Sunday, Dec. 3. I-75 will be subject to short-term (15-minute) intermittent periods of full closure between the Shelby/Auglaize County Line and Lock Two Road from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, December 3. Traffic will be maintained in a rolling roadblock with law enforcement officers. Crews will be completing overhead work.

All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.