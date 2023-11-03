Making fun in the Makerspace

Bob Jones, STEM Lab coordinator, demonstrates how one of the hot press machines work. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — With Christmas around the corner, now is the time to hunt for the perfect gift. What a better way to say “I love you” than with a handcrafted one from the Makerspace at Amos Memorial Public Library.

Convert your fond memories from old film reels, VHS tapes, and family photos to a digital CD/DVD or Flash drive. Though you can’t convert negatives yet, hopefully you can soon. It is free to use the machine, but if you require materials like a DVD, it will cost you $1.25 for each disc. If you bring your own, then you don’t need to pay the disc fee.

A Silhouette Cameo machine is available to give your crafting a unique edge with personalized cut-outs and stickers. You can also make more personalized Christmas cards to really make them stand out this year. Again, the use of the machine is free with a small fee on any material you use that you did not bring from home.

The 3D printer is great for any tabletop gamer or innovator that needs a piece for an upcoming project. It requires a special plastic filament that molds into your desired object that costs 15 cents a gram. The object you desire to create with this machine must be properly coded before your arrival, as the staff cannot do that for you.

A large format printer can be used to make banners as wide as 36 inches or any other big project of a similar nature. It will cost you $2-$4.50 per linear foot depending on the material. Currently, they are partnering with the local middle school on a positive behavior program, where they reward students with locker stickers printed from this machine.

A variety of heat press machines can imprint your logo/design on just about anything from bags to ornaments. Prices vary depending on the item used, however programs featuring these heat presses typically cost $5-10. If you wish to make shirts, you’ll need to bring your own. For the laminator, it will be $1 per linear foot.

The Industrial laser and engraver can be used on hard material like wood and glass, or sturdier fabrics like leather. Again, those prices vary based on material, but cost the same as the heat press machines.

Makerspace staff schedules one guided program a month, where adults can register to complete a project. During these programs, participants are walked through the process from design to the final product. Upcoming programs include engraved leather photo frames and etched slate ornaments.

The staff at the Makerspace are available to help on any project you wish to make, and strive to keep things as affordable as possible. You don’t even need to have a library card to use the resources there. The only thing they need from you is a completed design as they do not have the resources to design on site. When ready, you will need to schedule an appointment with the library either at the front desk or via a link on the Makerspace section of the Shelby County Libraries website twenty-four hours in

advance. Parents are required to supervise children under the age of sixteen. Due to the potential safety risk that some of these machines have, everyone who uses it must sign a waiver prior to entering the room. They do not host parties or events, and request that you keep your group to five people or less. Plan to be there for a bit (minimum 30 minutes) as these objects take time to make.

The Shelby County Libraries services the entire county through six convenient locations, in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Russia, and Sidney. Each location provides library services as well as resources and programs for all ages, enriching lives through continuous learning.

For more information about Shelby County Libraries, including location hours and events, please visit shelbycountylibraries.org