Out of the past

125 Years

November 7, 1898

The election in Sidney and Clinton Township today has been very quiet, a great many of the voters remaining away from the polls. At 2 o’clock this afternoon not near the voters were out and the prospects are that the vote polled will be the lightest for many years.

——-

C.R. Hess, T.M. Hussey, Henry Wagner, Harry Conner and John Berkshire went to Kettlersville today on a two-day quail hunt. The season will open tomorrow.

——-

A football game will be played Saturday between the Troy High School team and the Sidney High team. The game promises to be most interesting as Troy has not been scored against but once this season, Dayton having defeated them 6 to 0.

100 Years

November 7, 1923

The new candy factory to be operated in this city by Stanley Bryan and W.B. Swonger will be opened in temporary quarters in the Wilkinson Avenue portion of the Cherry Cheer Company next week. The plant has all been remodeled with many improvements being made and new equipment installed. Name of the new candy factory will be announced next week.

——-

D. W. Rahn has opened a delicatessen market in the Oldham Building at the corner of West Avenue and Poplar Street. Extensive improvements have been made about the interior of the store room in preparation for the opening.

——-

At the regular meeting of the Sidney Rifle Club at the armory last evening, the team captained by Dr. A. W. Hobby easily held the edge over the team captained by Claude DeWeese. Following the match, all members journeyed to Sarver’s Cafeteria, where the winners of the previous match enjoyed the hospitality of the losers.

75 Years

November 7, 1948

County and state officials met with local organizations last evening at Earl’s Island, Fort Loramie for a discussion and explanation of the proposed improvements projects at Lake Loramie. Projects discussed included dredging of the upper and lower creek and the officials were given a tour of the creek from the spillway to Lockington.

——-

Boy Scout Troop No. 97 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Church received its national charter during service held Sunday morning. John Cicur, county field executive presented the charter to Rev. Arthur Gerhold. William Crusey will be the scoutmaster.

50 Years

November 7, 1973

Mrs. Roy Miller received a 50-year pin as a member of Pleiades Chapter Order of Eastern Star when the Grand Chapter meeting was held October 24 in Cleveland.

Mrs. Miller was initiated into the Order of Eastern Star in 1923 in lodge rooms located on the third floor of the Sidney Knights of Columbus building.

——-

Rick Blust and Greg Grimslid have been named by the Sidney High School football coaching staff as “Yellow Jackets of the Week”. Blust, a 256-pound senior defensive back had seven solo tackles, six assists and knocked down two Springfield Catholic passes Friday night. Blust was named “Back of the Week” and Grimslid, a 183-pound senior and offensive right tackle, was selected as “Lineman of the Week”.

——-

Howard Jelley, chairman of the Shelby County Childrens Services Board last night announced his retirement from the board effective January 1.

Jelley, who was appointed to be board by the county commissioners, will have completed 10 years of service at the end of this year it was noted.

25 Years

November 7, 1998

It was a record setting night for Sidney running back Chris VanTilburgh. He racked up 202 yards Friday night. The senior running back totaled 1,523 yards for the season, breaking the former record held by Wayne Wiggins. Wiggins set his record in 1984.

——-

A Jackson Center business suffered a severe loss by fire yesterday. Rising Sun Express owns a facility south of the village. It was the second fire loss in in four years. About 60 firefighters battled the blaze. The Ohio State fire Marshall’s office was called to the scene.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.