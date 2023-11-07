Sidney native to be inducted into Veterans Hall of Fame

Looker

SIDNEY — Sidney native John Looker will be one of 20 Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame inductees for 2023.

Looker, 75, is currently a resident of Mason in Warren County and is a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1966. His wife of 51 years, Kathy, is also from Sidney.

“I am proud, but humbled to be among those that were chosen for this prestigious group of men and women,” Looker said. “The city of Mason and I work closely together for the veterans in the area and they worked hard to put together my packet and nomination.”

According to Looker’s bio, “John is an American Legion National Committee Member for Veterans Employment and Education, a position that focuses on improving veterans’ education, employment and economic well-being. John has held many leadership roles in the Commanders Action Network for the Disabled Veterans of America, where his advocacy helped protect the benefits of ill and injured veterans and their families. In addition, John is involved in many other veterans’ advocacy groups including the City of Mason’s Veterans Board of Affairs, where he leads veterans’ activities and programs throughout the Mason community; the Warren County Veterans Court Mentorship program; and the Warren County Suicide Prevention Coalition. John has been instrumental in many community initiatives in Mason, a snapshot of which includes its dedication as a Purple Heart City; developing the Military Banner Program; organizing the POW/MIA memorial; and orchestrating annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades and ceremonies. John’s spirit of generosity and commitment is recognized by his local community, but his efforts impact and extend to others far beyond his city.”

Looker said he initiated the Military Banner Program in Mason three years ago, and now the banners will hang in the city for all of November. He was also instrumental in the addition of two new memorials to Mason’s existing veteran’s memorial which will be unveiled Nov. 11: one for 12 Gold Star families and one for Purple Heart veterans. He has served on the committee in charge of the memorial since 1998.

Since the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame was established in 1992, 954 veterans have been inducted, including four other honorees from Shelby County besides this year’s inductees, Looker and Darrin Adams. This year’s class ranges from ages 56 to 86; spans 14 Ohio counties — including Greene, Montgomery, and Warren counties in the Dayton area — and represents four major branches of the armed forces — the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS), the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Executive Committee and the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation will honor the 2023 inductees during its annual induction ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. at The Ohio State University Fawcett Center, located at 2400 Olentangy River Road, Columbus. This year’s ceremony will be live-streamed by the Ohio Channel. For more information, visit www.ohiovets.gov.