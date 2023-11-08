Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Auglaize County Historical Society and Riverside Art Center is hosting a children’s art exhibit, “Friendship Forever: Art from Saigo Elementary School,” through Nov. 15. Riverside Art Center is located at 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. The event is free and open to the public on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, through Dec. 31. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio. For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected], or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor is Rosy Toes Designs. Lucy Chapman focuses on using natural fibers and repurposed materials that are both friendly to the environment and a joy to use. This year’s offerings include Christmas trees and birds created from recycled sweaters, as well as wet and needle felted leaf ornaments. Each piece is individually handcrafted and one of a kind. Prices range from $6 – $15. Chapman’s work can be found November and December at Brukner Nature Center. BNC Members receive a 10% discount.

• Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers. Pre-registration is underway for the seasonal program designed for 12 – 17 year-old homeschooled students. Dates for the 2023-24 school year are Wednesday, March 6; and Wednesday, May 1 from 2–4 p.m. at the River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve – this is a drop-off program. Cost for BNC Members is $5 per child each month and nonmembers are $8 per child each month. Pre-register by calling 937-698-6493 or emailing [email protected]

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

• Coffee With Comrades, The Waiting Room Coffee House, 121 E. North St., Sidney, 11 a.m. Connect with veterans and enjoy a cup of coffee.

• Veterans Day Ceremony, hosted by American Legion Post 140, in downtown Greenville, 11 a.m., followed by the parade. The Legion is hosting a bean soup luncheon after the parade until 2 p.m. or until all the soup is gone. The public is invited to attend. The high school art students will be hosting a patriotic face painting station at Four • Twenty • Three.

• The Fall Chocolate Walk, hosted by Main Street Greenville, will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in downtown Greenville. Tickets are $20 each and a treat will be given at each participating business. Tickets can be purchased at Beanz Buttercream Bakery & Eatery, Refined Purveyors of Fine Goods, and The Welcome Centeror by emailing [email protected] , then send in the payment and tickets will be waiting for you the day of the event.

• Hayner Gift Gallery at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Features 25 artisan vendors including Adaline Designs, Barb Wilfong; Art by Bonnie Caruso; Christina Ryan Claypool, writer; Country Workshop Artists; Edsall Fine Art; Meagan Fisher, Children’s Author; Charlene R. Fox Artwork; Connie S. Gifford, Fine Art; Glass Artisans; Glass Grotto; David Holbrook Creations; Jewelry by Darlene; Jonda WoodWorks; J’s Purses; McGuffey Herb & Spice Co.; Mixed Up Art 101; Nitty Gritty Soap Suds, LLC; Lady L Weaving; Roosblom Designs; ShirleeB Artistry; Stone Jewelry; Studio 446; Towne Valley; Tara Kolker – Trades of Hope; and the Upper Valley Fiber Guild. Free and open to the public.

• Darke County Singles Dance, at Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Hearts on Fire. Food will be available, along with a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and instant tickets. You must be 21 years of age to attend.