Welcoming the new recruits

Cardiologist Dr. Adel Yaacoub, left, of Sidney, is welcomed to the Wilson Health staff by Family Medicine MD and Chief of Staff Eric Prenter, of Anna, during Wilson Health’s annual Physician Reception. The event was held at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club on Wednesday, Nov. 8. New doctors, like Yaacoub, are introduced during the event which is held in partnership with the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News