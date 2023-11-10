Honda associates to get 11% raise

MARYSVILLE — Honda of America associates received an early Christmas present Friday morning.

According to Chris Abbruzzese, North American Corporate Communications, an email was sent to all associates informing them that they will be receiving an 11% increase effective January 2024 for all production associates at US facilities.

A statement from Honda shared by Abbruzzese stated “Honda has been committed to maintaining an excellent employment experience for our production associates since we began manufacturing in America in 1979, including competitive wage and benefit packages and a work environment founded on teamwork, mutual respect, and open communication. Honda greatly values all of our associates and the many contributions they make to our customers and our communities, and over the past two years we have made a number of changes to our benefits packages, which will continue with changes to compensation for production associates at our U.S. facilities, which will take effect in January 2024.”

The wage progression for production associates, said Abbruzzese, will change from a six-year progression to a three-year progression. By condensing the progression wage steps, associates will receive an increase with each step.

Since 2021, Honda has added more than 10 new benefits and programs for their associates. These include childcare reimbursement, student loan repayment, lifestyle account and expanded the associate assistance program.

“We will continue to look for opportunities to ensure that we provide an excellent employment experience for Honda associates,” the company said.

The increase in wage includes associates employed by the Anna Engine Plant.

The announcement of the Honda increase comes after the UAW strike settlement at the end of October. According to the Associated Press, the new UAW contract gives employees pay raises of 25% by the time the contract expires in April 2028. Upon ratification of the contract, the workers received an 11% pay increase.