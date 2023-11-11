A new tribute to the military branches

Detailed Machining Owner John Bertsch, left, helps his son, Matt Bertsch, both of Sidney, install the “Eternal Flame” they built at the Sidney Veterans Center on Saturday, Nov. 11. The Eteranal Flame has a light on top of it and the emblems of the different branches of the U.S. military. The United States Space Force emblem is missing because that branch did not exist when Bertsch made the sculpture. Behind the Eternal Flame are flags from each U.S. Military branch. A gazebo is also currently being built next to the display.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News