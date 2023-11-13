Tippecanoe Middle School to host parent engagement event

TIPP CITY— Tippecanoe Middle School (TMS) has announced an informative meeting for parents in the community to learn about the roles and responsibilities of the School Resource Officer (SRO) and School-Based Support Worker.

Building Bridges: TMS Parent and Resource Support Team is an event to foster open communication, provide parents with a better understanding of the SRO program implemented at TMS, and learn about other support services. The parent engagement meeting is Nov. 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the TMS Media Center.

According to a press release from Tipp City Schools, School Resource Officer Warren Edmondson and School-Based Support Worker Michelle Thompson want to introduce themselves to parents and inform attendees about the numerous resources they can provide for parents, guardians, and students.

“We want them to know and understand that we are here for them as much as we are for their kids. We want them also to know that we, as a staff and support team, are leveling up and are putting everything we have into their kids and their success in school and life,” said Edmondson in the release.

Thompson hopes parents and guardians gain confidence that Tipp City Schools wants what is best for their students and community.

“We want them to be able to learn about what we do and to hear how much we care about the families we serve,” said Thompson, in the release.

They believe the bridge between home and school is vital; they want parents and guardians to feel comfortable reaching out if needed.

According to Thompson, the most significant issues middle school students regularly deal with are coping with stress, forming and maintaining healthy relationships, developing emotional regulation, and setting safe boundaries with social media.

Edmondson’s goal this year is to build strong relationships with the students. He takes a proactive approach by going to classrooms, talking with students, and educating them.

“It has been very positive so far. I measure success by how many high fives and fist bumps I give and receive every day. From the beginning of the school year and now 11 weeks in, my high fives and fist bumps are up 100%,” said Edmondson.