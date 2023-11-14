‘Splat Experience’ set

HOUSTON — Houston Congregational Christian Church is hosting “The Splat Experience” on Sunday evening, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Houston High School Commons Area.

Marc Eckel, of Indiana, paints a canvas totally with his hands. No brushes, no sponges just his hands and he usually paints to a song. It is anticipated that he will be painting a picture to the song “Truth Be Told” at the event.

Eckel was at the Shelby County Fair in July. The performance/experience is expexted to last less than an hour. An anonymous donor has paid for Eckel’s time and travel so the event is free to the public.

The Houston Congregational Christian Church invites everyone to attend.