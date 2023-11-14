94th annual SHS National Honor Society induction held

SIDNEY – Sidney High School ushered in 34 new junior members and five new senior members to the National Honor Society during the 93rd annual induction ceremony on Nov. 12, one of the largest NHS induction classes since the start of NHS at Sidney High School.

To qualify for the National Honor Society, students must have a 3.5 grade point average or better, provide service and leadership in both the school and community, and be honest, responsible, fair, courteous, tolerant, and cooperative.

The featured speaker, Greg Snyder, SHS principal, spoke to the new inductees and their families about leadership and the importance of service, especially, in being a quality leader.

The current NHS officers led the ceremony, speaking about the principles of the society. President Hayden Ball spoke of scholarship and a commitment to lifelong learning. Vice President Kyla Rush talked about service and a willingness to work with others to serve those in need. Secretary Nathan Seigel spoke of leadership and how through leadership you strive to train and guide others while yielding one’s own interests in the interest of others. Treasurer Braxton Brewer spoke about how the force of character drives on through life, striving daily to make the right choice.

Seniors inducted include Keyon Bargar, Eli Biddle, Owen Deam, Naomi Fleming and Taneyah Foy.

Juniors inducted include Kaitlyn Adams, Marcus Allen, Lana Beaver, Cynthia Davidson, Kendall Dickman, Aspen Frank, Avery Frank, Garrett Guinther, Autumn Hall, Emily Harter, Libby Hurley, Brayden Kennedy, Adelyn Luginbill, Leia Murray, Ethan New, Scarlett O’Keefe, Danny Orr, Andrew Overholser, Ashton Rose, Jordan Scully, Jenna Shaffer, Lauryn Shetterly, Landon Sibert, Parker Slaven, Ivan Spencer, Andrew Thorne, Margaret Turner, Larkyn Vordemark, Tatum Werntz, Jocelyn White, Kade Wilson, Ainsley Wiford, Carter Wooddell and Mathias Yelton

They join 25 active senior class members in the Kentinish-Rash-Shalom (Knowledge Breeds Peace) chapter.

The SHS NHS Faculty Council includes Chris Adams, Mitch Hoying, Mandy Gutman, Mike Keiser and Sara Olding. Brett Bickel is the NHS adviser.