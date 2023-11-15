AES Ohio warns customers of potential utility scams

DAYTON — AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), Edison Electric Institute (EEI), and Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS), is supporting the eighth annual Utility Scam Awareness Day on Nov. 15, 2023

The advocacy campaign has launched, highlighting more than 140 electric, water, and natural gas utilities and their trade associations to raise awareness of common utility scams.

Additionally, with the holiday season, we customers are advised to be extra cautious to protect themselves against scams. One of the most common utility scams involves customers receiving unsolicited calls, texts, emails, and in-person communications from an individual claiming to represent the utility. Scammers can be convincing and often target those who are most vulnerable, including senior citizens and low-income communities. They also target small business owners during busy customer service hours.

Signs of a potential scam:

• Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively demand immediate payment for an alleged past-due bill.

• Refund or rebate offers: Scammers may say the utility company overbilled a customer and owes them a refund, or they are entitled to a rebate.

• Request for immediate payment: Scammers may instruct a customer to make an immediate payment or purchase a prepaid card then call them back to make a bill payment.

Customers can learn to detect and report predatory scams with the right information. AES Ohio would like to remind customers of our process for requesting and receiving customer information for billing purposes.

• If AES Ohio does call a customer, a representative will have specific and accurate information related to the customer’s billing and account.

• AES Ohio does not require or strongly recommend a specific payment method or type. They offer various payment options so customers can select the best suits them.

• Customers are asked to notify AES Ohio if they receive a call and are unsure that the caller is an AES Ohio employee. Residential customers can call 800-433-8500 or News release 800-253-5801 for business customers to verify any questions they may have related to bill payment.

• Enroll in MyAES for convenient, secure online access to your account to check payment, balance status, and other benefits.

Anyone who suspects they have been impacted by a scam should call the local police department’s non-emergency number immediately to report it. Please be aware that this is an industry-wide problem that has affected many utilities across the country.

AES Ohio is working with authorities to stop this unauthorized activity. Learn more at aes-ohio.com/scams.