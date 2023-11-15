Coping with disappointment

“If ye be reproached for the name of Christ, happy are ye; for the spirit of glory and God resteth on you: on their part he is evil spoken of, but on your part he is glorified.” – 1 Peter 4:14

If you grew up in the 60’s, you probably are familiar with the Saturday afternoon TV show called, Wild World of Sports (it was the ‘ESPN’ before ‘ESPN’). Announcer Jim McKay was attributed with the phase, “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat” and the dramatic introduction of the program was accompanied by a ski jumper who failed badly on a jump attempt, or in later years, by a car crash at the Indianapolis 500. It was clear that if you won, you were ecstatic; if you lost, you suffered. And in the realm of many things, this “outcome” based assessment may be correct, but not everything in life is based upon ‘outcome.’

This past August, Ohio held a special election regarding our constitution. That election result paved the way for the passage of Issue One this past election cycle. The day after the election someone said to me, “Sorry your side lost.” He was somewhat taken back when I responded, “Our side didn’t lose. Sometimes, winning is doing what is ‘right’ even when it doesn’t get you what you want.”

Jesus prayed on the eve of His crucifixion, “O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me; nevertheless not as I will, but as thou wilt.” Surrendering to the will of God did not get Jesus the outcome of the first part of this prayer. We all know, He suffered horribly, was nailed to a cross and later surrendered to death (which was the Father’s will). In doing so, not only did Jesus win, everyone who chooses to come to God through Jesus, wins. This truth is not only an inviting thought; it’s a wonderful example to all of us. Standing for issues because it is biblically “right” means that we always win! The outcome may be disastrous, but knowing we stood on the “right” side, with the “right” one, is always the “right” thing to do! As Peter wrote in the passage above, when we stand on the “right” side, “the spirit of glory and God resteth on you!”

The writer is the pastor at First Baptist Church, 309 E. North St., Sidney.