Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland returns to the Newport Aquarium from Nov. 24-Dec. 24. The adventure begins in the Surrounded by Sharks tank where visitors can talk with Santa while he’s diving underwater. Children will be able to make magical bubbles with their special Christmas wish inside.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, through Dec. 31. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio. For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected], or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor is Rosy Toes Designs. Lucy Chapman focuses on using natural fibers and repurposed materials that are both friendly to the environment and a joy to use. This year’s offerings include Christmas trees and birds created from recycled sweaters, as well as wet and needle felted leaf ornaments. Each piece is individually handcrafted and one of a kind. Prices range from $6 – $15. Chapman’s work can be found November and December at Brukner Nature Center. BNC Members receive a 10% discount.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

• Coffee With Comrades, The Waiting Room Coffee House, 121 E. North St., Sidney, 11 a.m. Connect with veterans and enjoy a cup of coffee.

• Bingo at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m. There will be 12 games and one speed round. The cost is $16 per person. Daubers are available for $2. Concession stand will be available.

SUNDAY, NOV. 19

• Houston Congregational Christian Church is hosting “The Splat Experience” at 6:30 p.m. in the Houston High School commons area. Marc Eckel, of Indiana, will paint a canvass totally with his hands. The event is free to the public.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 22

• Grand Illumination, Shelby County courtsquare, 100 E. Court St., Sidney, 6 p.m. Santa will be on hand to turn on the lights for the Christmas tree.