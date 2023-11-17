VERSAILLES — Crowder’s Milk & Cookies Tour with special guest Randy Stonehill will be performing at BMI Event Center in Versailles on Dec. 9, 2023.

Over 3 Million records sold, 1.8 Billion global streams, and five Grammy nominations. Crowder’s first solo album, Neon Steeple, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, was named iTunes 2014 Christian Album of the Year, garnered multiple radio hits, two Grammy nominations for “Come As You Are” and “Lift Your Head Weary Sinner (Chains), a Grand Ole Opry debut, a Dove Award and numerous K-LOVE Fan Award Nominations.

American Prodigal, his Grammy nominated follow-up album, released in 2016, landing at No. 1 on the Christian & Gospel Album Chart, No. 3 on the Digital Albums Chart, No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and No. 12 on the all-genre, Top 200 Billboard Chart. The song “All My Hope” brought Crowder a No. 1 radio single, in addition to two Top 10 singles prior to that from American Prodigal.

His third project, I Know A Ghost, hit No.1 yet again on the Billboard Top Christian Albums Chart, while also earning his fourth Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Album.

Following in the footsteps of his previous releases, Crowder’s fourth studio album, Milk & Honey (6.11.21), debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Top Christian/Gospel Albums Chart, bringing about a record-breaking year of music for the Texarkana-native upon its arrival. Nominated for Pop/ Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year at the 2021 Dove Awards, the project’s lead single-turned-smash hit, “Good God Almighty,” not only peaked at No.1 at Christian radio, but it also sat atop the Billboard Christian Songs Chart for five consecutive weeks and landed Crowder his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart. Continuing the success, the album’s sophomore single, “In The House,” became Crowder’s fourth No.1 radio single in February 2022 and the project’s third single “God Really Loves Us” garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Song.

Crowder’s latest release is his first Christmas album Milk & Cookies: A Merry Crowder Christmas. With recent press highlights including GMA, Fox & Friends, Wall Street Journal, People Magazine, SPIN, American Songwriter and many more, Crowder is in the studio preparing for his fifth studio album coming in 2024.

From a young age, Randy Stonehill has had a passion for music, a boldness, and an optimism that few others possess. When Stonehill was just 17, he invited Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin to jam with him the next day at the band’s very first concert in the US at the Fillmore in San Francisco! Although nothing came of it, Stonehill released his very first album Born Twice just two years later in 1971.

In 1976, Stonehill released Welcome to Paradise, which was voted the “third most important contemporary Christian album” in a mid-1980s poll of Christian music critics. For his 1984 release Celebrate This Heartbeat, Stonehill teamed up with longtime friend Phil Keaggy for the song “Who Will Save The Children?” In 1989 the friends formed The Keaggy/Stonehill Band Keaggy, and the two have teamed up several other times, both live in concert and in the studio.

50 years and 30-plus albums later, Stonehill is still spreading his message of grace and forgiveness through his music.

General admission tickets are available now starting at just $30 or you can purchase a reserved seat between $30-$50. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bmieventrcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles. Tickets will also be available at the door until sold out. Doors open at 5 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m.