Auxiliary to help with headstone for Civil War veteran

FORT LORAMIE — The American Legion Auxiliary Post 355 met in October with 15 members present. Chaplain Jeanne Boerger opened the meting with prayer.

Lynn Crowe, treasurer, gave the financial report, which will be filed for audit.

Deb Albers spoke on membership saying 77 members have paid so fair including two transfers, one new member and six new social members. Junior members will have their feeds paid from the Julie Frey Fund. The final date for dues is Dec. 31.

Crowe spoke about the headstone for Civil War veteran Michael Schiltz, who is a relative to many in the area. A price quote was received from Nickol Monuments in Versailles. The Shelby County Veterans Center will place his Bronze plaque. Donations are being sought from organizations in the Fort Loramie area.

In other business, the Auxiliary:

• Learned the polos were delivered for the Legion members. They were a gift to all Fort Loramie Legion members and were passed out at the veterans dinner.

• Learned care packages were sent to Poland on Sept. 23.

• Learned the veterans dinner was held Nov. 4. The group participated in the Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 9 at Fort Loramie School.

• Learned Bar Bingo was held Oct. 13 and Nov. 3. Profits from the Oct. 13 event were donated to the Giving Tree at St. Michael’s Church. Members will take all the names for the Clear Creek Farms kids and buy gifts and deliver them to the kids.

• Received information about establishing an auxiliary scholarship was shared. A committee of Lisa Ruhenkamp, Tammy Stephens and Judy Drees will find out more information.

• Learned about the gun raffle scheduled by Bill Siegel on Feb. 17, 2024. The auxiliary will be making chicken sandwiches for the event.

• Learned a blood drive was held Oct. 17.

• Learned the quarter auction was held Nov. 14.

• Learned Poppy Days was held Nov. 10-11 at Casey’s and Wagners IGA.

• Learned with the remodeling at the post, a portion of the display case will be used by the auxiliary.

• Learned President Cindy Plas met with Edison State Veterans organizer Tom Hemmelgarn who has asked for help for snacks and supplies for the veterans lounge at Edison. The auxiliary will make donations toward the project.

• Approved the charities which the auxiliary will make donations to. There is a special project that is horse-based to help heal veterans suffering with PTSD. it is called Healing of Our Veterans Equine Services (HOOVES) There is a raffle to raise funds for the program. Tickets are $5 and more information can be found at www.hooves.us. It is located in Swanton, Ohio. The drawing will be held in July.

• Learned of a request from legion member Nelson Barhorst to reach out to widows and widowers to encourage them to come into the legion for company and companionship. The auxiliary will discuss this more at the November meeting.

• Learned a district meeting was held Oct. 22 in New Bremen. Natalie Daniel has resigned as the district VA&R chairman and is now the Americanism chairman for the district.

• Learned Buckeye Girls State will be held June 9-15, 2024. They are looking for girls who would be interested in attending the event.