Ohio Farm Bureau names Young Ag Professionals State Committee members

Joe and Casey Everett

DELPHOS — The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation has named the newest members of its Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee: Joe and Casey Everett of Shelby County, Mike Hannewald of Lucas County, John and Kacy Hummel of Franklin County and Emily Warnimont of Hancock County. Committee members are selected based on Farm Bureau involvement, leadership potential and community service.

The committee is composed of eight members or couples who suggest, develop and conduct activities that provide opportunities for young farmers and ag professionals to be more involved in Ohio Farm Bureau programs. Duties include planning the yearly YAP winter leadership conference and hosting Young Agricultural Professionals in a variety of in- and out-of-state events.

The Everetts are part of a corn and soybean operation with Joe’s dad, uncle and cousin. Casey is a reading specialist with Troy City Schools and also serves as Student Council adviser, while Joe farms full-time and works with Ohio Ag Net Communications as a marketing specialist. Joe won the 2021 Ohio Farm Bureau Excellence in Ag Award, is the current Shelby County Farm Bureau president, and won the 2014 USS Theodore Roosevelt’s Junior Sailor of the Year Award. Casey won a college leadership award for her role on the cheerleading squad and was inducted into her high school athletic hall of fame in 2019.

Hannewald farms with his father, producing corn, soybeans and wheat on the family farm near Waterville. Off the farm, he is a full-time agronomist with Beck’s Hybrids, serving northern Ohio and northeast Indiana.

The Hummels are currently raising the sixth generation on the family farm. John farms full time, raising 3400 acres of corn and soybeans in central Ohio. Kacy is a technical director of accounting at Nationwide insurance.

Warnimont grew up on a small cow-calf operation in northwest Ohio. She received her bachelor’s in animal science from the University of Findlay in 2013 and her master’s in ag communication from the Ohio State University in 2019. In 2014, Warnimont joined the Trans Ova team and currently serves as the director of industry relations.

The young leaders will help host the Young Ag Professionals Winter Leadership Experience Jan. 26 and 27 at the Columbus Convention Center and Hyatt Regency Hotel. The annual event features networking opportunities with young agriculturalists from across the state and educational sessions on small business planning, emerging ag careers, local foods, consumer communication, social media and many others. To learn more about the conference and the Young Ag Professionals program, visit experienceyap.com.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.